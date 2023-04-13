Fort Lauderdale Airport Closed as Severe Flooding Engulfs South Florida

Severe flooding has struck south Florida, shutting down the Fort Lauderdale airport until at least 5 a.m. on Friday, prompting a State of Emergency declaration for Broward County.

The area has been drenched by torrential downpours this week, which have continued into Thursday. The National Weather Service in Miami currently has a flood watch in effect spanning from Coral Springs to Homestead. Data also shows over 25 inches of rain falling at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, far surpassing the previous record of 14.59 inches, according to NBC Miami.

Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, and Hollywood are under a flash flood warning until 7:30 p.m. Eastern:

Flash Flood Warning including Fort Lauderdale FL, Pembroke Pines FL and Hollywood FL until 7:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/X1OfKfQCJa — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 13, 2023

The Florida Division of Emergency Management reported rainfall of 15-25 inches in the Fort Lauderdale area.

“The Florida Division of Emergency Management and Ft. Lauderdale International Airport’s Florida Severe Weather MesoSTEM Network, which provides hyper-accurate local data, have registered 25.87 inches of rain,” the agency reported.

As a result, the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport issued a travel update Thursday, shutting down the airport until at least 5 a.m. Friday.

“Due to the volume of flooding and debris on FLL’s airfields, the airport will remain closed for flight activity today, Thursday. April 13, until 5AM, April 14, 2023,” the update reads.

“This will allow airport staff to work to restore partial operations on one runway, providing current conditions do not worsen. Travelers should not come to the airport prior to checking with their airlines for updated flight status,” it added:

Check out how high the water is off SW 9th avenue in #FortLauderdale. I’ve talked with several people who haven’t left their home since early yesterday, @nbc6. pic.twitter.com/OVa7xQTQBI — Niko Clemmons (@NBCNiko) April 13, 2023

NBC Miami spoke to one woman who dropped her mother off at the airport Wednesday, which descended into a disaster due to the declining conditions.

“We were in the car from literally 4:00 until about 7:00, when we managed to finally leave the airport,” Marylin Herrera said.

“Everybody appears to be losing their mind,” she added. “There’s traffic. Everyone’s trying to get out of the flooded streets. Cars are stalling. It’s just a nightmare.”

VIDEO: Florida Drivers Attempt to Drive in Massively High Floodwaters

DA Ellis via Storyful

Broward County public schools are also closed due to the severe flooding. At the time of this post, it remained unclear if schools would reopen on Friday:

Students, parents, guardians, caregivers and staff. Due to inclement weather, all Broward County Public Schools and District offices will be closed on Thursday, April 13, 2023. All afterschool activities, events, and extracurricular activities are also cancelled tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Pt5hYoNmrQ — Broward Schools (@browardschools) April 13, 2023

BCPS staff is assessing the impact to schools and District offices following Wednesday’s inclement weather. Once the assessments are completed, the District will make a determination on operations for Friday, April 14. A progress update will be provide at 3 p.m. this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/KSy81NbTEc — Broward Schools (@browardschools) April 13, 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is in Ohio for the Butler County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day event, declared a State of Emergency for Broward County:

I have declared a State of Emergency for Broward County in response to severe flooding. @FLSERT has resources on the ground and is providing aid. Residents in these areas should follow all orders from local officials and stay away from floodwaters. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 13, 2023

On Friday, the Florida governor is set to deliver a speech at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, as the southern portion of his state continues to deal with severe flooding.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis (D) said during a press conference that DeSantis had “not yet called”:

WATCH! I asked Fort Lauderdale Mayor @DeanTrantalis if he has spoken with Governor DeSantis after the unprecedented flooding in Fort Lauderdale. @BryanDGriffin says: “DEM is working with the localities to understand needs and provide aid.” pic.twitter.com/mJVAEYBvG1 — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) April 13, 2023

“Fort Lauderdale is under water and DeSantis is campaigning in Ohio right now instead of taking care of the people suffering in his state,” Donald Trump Jr. observed on Thursday:

Fort Lauderdale is under water and DeSantis is campaigning in Ohio right now instead of taking care of the people suffering in his state. https://t.co/zMzg1Va3uh — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 13, 2023

The Florida Division of Emergency Management noted in an update that Broward County has not requested assistance from the state yet but said that it has “deployed staff to support local efforts including collecting damage assessment data in Broward County.”

The Florida Department of Transportation is also responding to the historic rainfall, pumping flood waters as well as “providing maintenance of traffic for roadway closures and working with Broward County on traffic signal outages.”

The Weather Prediction Center on Thursday added that flash flooding is likely for the Fort Lauderdale region, “with locally heavy rainfall capable of 1-3″/hr rates.”

“This may lead to additional localized rainfall totals of 3-5+ inches, which could possibly aggravate ongoing flooding conditions across the highly sensitive Fort Lauderdale region,” it added.

This story is developing.