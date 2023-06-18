Texas Kindergartener Died a Month After Being Struck by Lightning

A six-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning a month ago.

Grayson Boggs and his 11-year-old brother Elijah had just been dropped off of the school bus in front of their Valley Mills, Texas, home a little past 5:00 p.m., the New York Post reported.

Tragedy as boy, 6, dies a month after lighting strike killed his dad while they were holding hands https://t.co/XsDBNIcprw pic.twitter.com/qEgyeG7k4O — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) June 18, 2023

Grayson was holding his father’s hand, Matthew Boggs, 34, when lightning struck the father of three on May 15.

“He just got done telling Grayson, ‘I love you, buddy,’ and that’s when the lightning hit,” Angeli Boggs, Grayson’s grandmother told KWTX.

Elijah was just a few feet away when lightning struck them.

“I was really scared. I rolled Grayson over and he was kind of smiling a little bit,” Elijah told NBC15. “I thought they were just joking, but when I rolled my dad over the middle of his head was bleeding and his face was already purple.”

Medics arrived on the scene, and the father and son were unresponsive. Matthew was later declared dead. Grayson was taken to the hospital, and he was put on life support. Grayson suffered a brain injury caused by oxygen deprivation. The kindergarten had been showing signs of improving the past couple weeks, and he even started to breathe on his own.

Doctors at Children’s Hospital in Temple, Texas, told the family that Grayson’s situation would not improve. He was put on palliative care, and he passed away on June 16 at 5:05 a.m., the Daily Mail reported.

Family members of Grayson created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be here to tell the story of a little boy and his dad being struck by lightning, but here I am,” Stephanie Burris, cousin of Grayson, wrote.

Grayson’s grandmother described the boy as “rambunctious” and a “burst of energy.

“God’s got it. I believe that, that’s my faith. God has him in his healing arms right now,” Angela Boggs told NBC15.