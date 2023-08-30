Videos Show Severe Impact in the Eyewall of Hurricane Idalia

TOPSHOT - A flooded street is seen near the Steinhatchee marina in Steinhatchee, Florida on August 30, 2023, after Hurricane Idalia made landfall. Idalia barreled into the northwest Florida coast as a powerful Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning, the US National Hurricane Center said. "Extremely dangerous Category 3 Hurricane …
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Videos show the deteriorating conditions in the eyewall of Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend Wednesday morning.

The storm made landfall as a “major” Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), winds have reduced to 80 mph.

Videos are emerging, showing what it looked like in the storm’s eyewall as it made its way through Florida’s Big Bend region. One video, posted by Mike’s Weather Page, shows a palm tree snapping in half as the eyewall ravages Perry, Florida.

AccuWeather shared a similar video.

Additional videos show trees snapped in half and debris as a result of the storm.

Clearwater Police Department via Storyful

Power restoration efforts are underway, as roughly 268,369 Florida customers were without power as of 1:30 p.m. Eastern.

St Petersburg Police Department via Storyful

