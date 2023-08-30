Videos Show Severe Impact in the Eyewall of Hurricane Idalia

Videos show the deteriorating conditions in the eyewall of Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend Wednesday morning.

The storm made landfall as a “major” Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), winds have reduced to 80 mph.

1 pm EDT: Hurricane #Idaila over southern Georgia. Heavy rains affecting portions of Georgia and the Carolinas. Visit https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ for details. pic.twitter.com/LNaTOB8lWn — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2023

Videos are emerging, showing what it looked like in the storm’s eyewall as it made its way through Florida’s Big Bend region. One video, posted by Mike’s Weather Page, shows a palm tree snapping in half as the eyewall ravages Perry, Florida.

AccuWeather shared a similar video.

The western wall of Hurricane #Idalia shreds trees and buildings in Perry, FL. Wind gusts up to 85 mph have been recorded in Perry.

📷: @aaronjayjack pic.twitter.com/cGVUjGsghg — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 30, 2023

The eastern inner eyewall of FIERCE Hurricane Idalia has blown out my two rear windows as I penetrated the wall into the eye between Perry and Salem, Florida. Idalia continues to hammer Perry FL. Power is out, trees and power lines down. #Idalia #HurricaneIdalia pic.twitter.com/1j3jp8SXcb — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) August 30, 2023

Storm chaser @theScantman reports from the eyewall of Hurricane #Idalia as wind gusts over 110 mph: pic.twitter.com/x9uQv4rgsZ — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 30, 2023

Additional videos show trees snapped in half and debris as a result of the storm.

Initial damages Perry, FL pic.twitter.com/RTlVpUTl7m — Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) August 30, 2023

A resident in Perry, Florida, recorded the terrifying moment a tree snapped and landed on their home due to powerful winds from Hurricane #Idalia. pic.twitter.com/g6ijhJGIpg — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 30, 2023

The eye and eyewall of hurricane Idalia from Madison FL a little while ago.@foxweather pic.twitter.com/GvUmwUZ1vJ — Mark Sudduth (@hurricanetrack) August 30, 2023

Power restoration efforts are underway, as roughly 268,369 Florida customers were without power as of 1:30 p.m. Eastern.

