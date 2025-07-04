Officials: Children Missing as Deadly Floods Hit Central Texas

Central Texas was hit with heavy rains on Friday that resulted in rapid flooding and several people reportedly being killed.

The Guadalupe River swelled overnight and by around 4:30 a.m. it was nearly 30 feet deep, NBC 5 reported on Friday.

“At 9:10 a.m., the NWS said the river had crested in Hunt and was falling, but they may again see a rise with additional rainfall. Downstream, at about 10 a.m., the Guadalupe River flood wave reached Comfort and the river rose 26 feet in 45 minutes and was in major flood stage. A River Flood Warning was issued for the river at Spring Branch, north of San Antonio, where it was expected to rise to 34 feet Friday afternoon,” the outlet said.

Video footage showed the swollen river in Kerrville, according to the clip from KENS 5. A reporter for the outlet said police were telling residents living within 100 yards of the Guadalupe River to evacuate:

At least six people have died as a result of the horrific flooding, and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelley confirmed the number to KENS. The victims ages and identities have not yet been reported, the outlet said.

The report continued:

Five to 10 inches of rain had fallen before sunrise due to slow-moving and intense storms in Kerr and Kendall counties, which remain under a Flash Flood Warning until at least noon. That’s likely to be extended after the Guadalupe River crested to one of its highest-ever peaks earlier on Friday morning; water levels in Kerrville rose from 7 feet at midnight to 29 feet by 4 a.m.