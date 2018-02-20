Study: Transgender Ideology Powered by $400 Million from Business and Advocates

The transgender ideology is being covertly funded by a network of wealthy transgender donors and a variety of investors in the drug, surgery and healthcare industries, says Jenifer Bilek, a New York-based feminist.

Bilek tracked the flow of pro-transgender funding via donors and business groups, and she argues more than $400 million has been spent to promote the claim that men can switch their “gender” to become legal women whenever they want to do so.

That gender-trumps-biology demand requires government to silence women when men who claim they are women parade into women’s’ bathrooms and showers, sports contests and civic groups, or into fashion and status displays or into feminist advocacy groups.

The ideology also requires that men keep quiet when women claim they are men, and demands that parents and doctors, reporters, researchers and surgeons all stay silent in face of growing evidence that the ideology and associated medical treatments are hazardous to the subjects’ lifetime physical health and to personal stability.

Bilek reports:

These men and others, including pharmaceutical companies and the U.S. government, are sending millions of dollars to LGBT causes. Overall reported global spending on LGBT is now estimated at $424 million. From 2003-2013, reported funding for transgender issues increased more than eightfold, growing at threefold the increase of LGBTQ funding overall, which quadrupled from 2003 to 2012. This huge spike in funding happened at the same time transgenderism began gaining traction in American culture … Much more important than funds going directly to the LGBT lobby and organizations, only a fraction of which trickles down to assist people who identify as transgender, is the money invested by the men mentioned above, governments, and technology and pharmaceutical corporations to institutionalize and normalize transgenderism as a lifestyle choice. They are shaping the narrative about transgenderism and normalizing it within the culture using their funding methods … [Promoting] Bodily diversity appears to be the core issue, not [treating] gender dysphoria; that and unmooring people from their biology via language distortions, to normalize altering human biology. Institutionalizing transgender ideology does just this. This ideology is being promoted as a civil rights issue by wealthy, white, men with enormous influence who stand to personally benefit from their political activities.

The transgender ideology demands that the federal government force Americans to accept the “gender identity” sex-switching claims made by each person, regardless of scientific data about genetics, biology, and the variety of normal behavior and appearances shown by normal, equal, different, and complementary women and men, boys and girls.

The progressive push to bend Americans’ attitudes and their male-and-female civic society around the idea of “gender” has already attacked and cracked popular social rules for how Americans handle the many useful, charming or fairness-related differences between complementary women and men.

These pro-gender claims have an impact on different-sex bathrooms, shelters for battered women, sports leagues for girls, hiking groups for boys, K-12 curricula, university speech codes, religious freedoms, free speech, the social status of women, parents’ rights in childrearing, practices to help teenagers, women’s expectations of beauty, culture and civic society, scientific research, prison safety, civic ceremonies, school rules, men’s sense of masculinity, law enforcement, and children’s sexual privacy.