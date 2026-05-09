Exclusive—Sen. Tommy Tuberville: The Democratic Party Deifies Political Violence

The nation recently witnessed the third known assassination attempt on President Donald J. Trump since 2024. What was intended to be a unifying event at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner turned into what could have become a horror movie. Thankfully, law enforcement successfully took down the psychopath before he was successful in carrying out his alleged mission.

But unfortunately, this was far from an isolated incident. Political violence has become a core pillar of what the Democratic Party stands for. Since Donald Trump came on the scene more than ten years ago, Democrats have lost their minds. An uncomfortably large number of Democrats now think it is okay to murder someone you disagree with politically. We saw it in the wake of the shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO two years ago when woke journalists like Taylor Lorenz of the Washington Post were openly praising his assassin. We saw it again last year when leftists were celebrating the murder of Charlie Kirk. And we’ve seen it again and again on display every time a sick assassin gets close to taking out President Trump.

It’s not a mystery how we got here either. For years, Democrats have been using irresponsible rhetoric when it comes to President Trump and Republicans. Here’s a few examples. Former Vice President Kamala Harris called Trump a “fascist.” Former President Joe Biden repeatedly referred to Trump as a “threat to democracy.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Trump a “rapist.” Rep. Jasmine Crockett has referred to Trump as a “wannabe Hitler” and said “I’m not saying the President is a pedophile. But…” Lastly, State Rep. Steven Woodrow (D-CO) said after the first assassination attempt on President Trump’s life, “The last thing America needed was sympathy for the devil, but here we are.”

In addition to the hateful rhetoric toward President Trump and his supporters, the Democrats have tried several times to impeach Trump and put him and his supporters in prison – further radicalizing the far-left. During the 2016 presidential cycle, President Obama colluded with America’s intelligence agencies to spy on the Trump campaign in an attempt to undermine his campaign. They also created a fake dossier full of false allegations in hopes of tarnishing President Trump’s legacy. After Special Counsel Robert Mueller concluded that there was no wrongdoing by President Trump, the Radical Democrats found a way to impeach him over a “perfect call” with the Ukrainian president in 2019.

Democrats decided to take things up a notch when President Biden got back into office. President Trump was arrested and indicted on several false charges. His Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI. But they didn’t stop there – they also were relentless in going after any of his supporters or friends. The phones of dozens of senators, including mine, were tapped by the Biden DOJ. President Trump’s ally Roger Stone was arrested live on CNN, while Peter Navarro was falsely imprisoned. January 6 protestors were thrown into prison for years. Pro-life advocates were arrested for praying in front of Planned Parenthood facilities. Yet after all of this, President Trump still won the 2024 election in a landslide and returned to the White House. And thank God he did. But the dangerous precedent President Biden set by weaponizing the DOJ to go after his political opponent still lingers.

A video recently resurfaced from the 1981 Oscars, which took place the day after President Reagan had been shot at the exact same hotel in D.C. where President Trump was nearly shot two weeks ago. Johnny Carson, the pioneer of late-night talk shows, gave an update to the audience that President Reagan was in stable condition. What’s so surprising to see is that the entire audience of Hollywood elites immediately broke out into thunderous applause. I’m sure a large part of these Hollywood stars didn’t agree with President Reagan’s politics, but we used to have a standard of decency in this country. Unfortunately, Democrats no longer adhere to that standard. Republicans still do, but they only make up about 50 percent of this country.

The inconvenient truth for Democrats is that political violence is not a problem on both sides of the aisle. I’m not saying no Republicans have ever committed atrocious acts of violence against Democrats — but it is far more common on the left. We see this on full display in the so-called manifesto of the man who allegedly tried to take out President Trump two weeks ago. He wrote, “I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.” We’ll find out more during his trial, but this man doesn’t appear to have been radicalized by some overseas cult. Perhaps more disturbingly, he was indoctrinated by mainstream Democrat politicians, CNN, and MSNBC. We need to stop sugarcoating this and start calling it what it is. Until Democrats start policing the kind of speech cavalierly thrown around about President Trump and Republicans, this violence will continue.

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder in September, you heard Democrats on TV briefly talking about “unity.” But here’s the thing – you can’t have unity with people who want you dead. There will be no unity and no peace until Democrat leaders like Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and Gavin Newsom tell their party to stop referring to the President of the United States as “Hitler,” “fascist,” “rapist,” “pedophile,” and “a threat to democracy.” In this country, you are innocent until proven guilty, and Donald Trump has never been found guilty of any of these horrific crimes. This type of false rhetoric is incredibly dangerous and radicalizes people to the point of violence. It needs to stop now.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama was elected to the Senate in 2020. Prior to that he spent 40-years in higher education as a college football coach, including as the head coach at Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama, where he coached for 10 seasons.