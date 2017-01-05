Donald Trump Blasts ‘Head Clown’ Chuck Schumer For Blocking Obamacare Replacement

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump is mocking Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for his press conference supporting Obamacare on Wednesday.

“The Democrats, lead [sic] by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in,” Trump wrote on Twitter this morning. “Instead of working to fix it, they do the typical political thing and BLAME.”

Trump called Obamacare “a lie from the beginning,” specifically citing Democrat promises that people could keep their doctors and keep their existing health care plans.

“It is time for Republicans & Democrats to get together and come up with a healthcare plan that really works – much less expensive & FAR BETTER!” he concluded.

Schumer and congressional Democrats met with President Barack Obama on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to discuss the importance of blocking Republican efforts to repeal the law. During a press conference, Schumer denounced Republicans for trying to repeal the law and vowed that they would not help them replace it.

“The Republican plan to cut health care wouldn’t make America great again, it would make America sick again and lead to chaos instead of affordable care,” Schumer said.