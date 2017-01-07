Skip to content

Trump: Hacking Discussed Because ‘Loss by the Dems was so Big’ They’re ‘Embarrassed’

Trump Wins Hillary Screams AP

by Alex Swoyer7 Jan 2017Washington, DC 0

President-elect Donald Trump posted a series of Tweets on Saturday morning about intelligence officials and the United States’ relationship with Russia.

Trump first declared that intelligence officials say the interference didn’t impact the U.S. election results. He also criticized Democrats for discussing the hacking at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), saying they’re only doing so because the election loss was so big.

The President-elect also suggested the U.S. will have a better relationship with Russia once he is president.

Trump’s Tweets come the day after he received a briefing from intelligence officials, who investigated the alleged Russian interference into the U.S. election. They did find that Russia attempted to interfere with the U.S. election, but concluded it did not impact the election results.


