Trump: Hacking Discussed Because ‘Loss by the Dems was so Big’ They’re ‘Embarrassed’

President-elect Donald Trump posted a series of Tweets on Saturday morning about intelligence officials and the United States’ relationship with Russia.

Trump first declared that intelligence officials say the interference didn’t impact the U.S. election results. He also criticized Democrats for discussing the hacking at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), saying they’re only doing so because the election loss was so big.

Intelligence stated very strongly there was absolutely no evidence that hacking affected the election results. Voting machines not touched! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

Only reason the hacking of the poorly defended DNC is discussed is that the loss by the Dems was so big that they are totally embarrassed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

The President-elect also suggested the U.S. will have a better relationship with Russia once he is president.

Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only "stupid" people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2017

Trump’s Tweets come the day after he received a briefing from intelligence officials, who investigated the alleged Russian interference into the U.S. election. They did find that Russia attempted to interfere with the U.S. election, but concluded it did not impact the election results.