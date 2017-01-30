Skip to content

Donald Trump Executive Order: For Every New Federal Regulation, Two Others Cut

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: (AFP OUT) U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House surrounded by small business leaders January 30, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump said he will dramatically reduce regulations overall with this executive action as it requires that for every new federal regulation implemented, two must be rescinded. (Photo by Andrew Harrer - Pool/Getty Images)
Andrew Harrer - Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump signed another executive order on Monday that would slash federal regulations.

Trump explained during the signing ceremony at the White House that for every new regulation that would be created, two other regulations would have to be cut.

“If there’s a new regulation, we have to knock out two,” Trump said. “But it goes beyond that. We’re cutting regulations massively for small business and for large business.”

Trump met with small business leaders earlier in the morning, who joined him for the signing ceremony.

Trump called his order the “biggest such act that our country has ever seen” and said it would help kickstart small businesses.


