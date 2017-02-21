At African American Museum, Donald Trump Vows to Defend ‘Promise of Freedom’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President Donald Trump visited the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C., commenting on its significance in American history.

“Today and every day of my presidency, I pledge to do everything I can to continue that promise of freedom for African Americans and for every American,” Trump said to reporters during the tour on Tuesday. “So important. Nothing more important.”

Trump praised the African American heroes of history, including specifically naming Sojourner Truth, Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Booker T Washington and Rosa Parks.

“I’m deeply proud that we now have a museum that honours the millions of African American men and women who built our national heritage, especially when it comes to faith, culture and the unbreakable American spirit,” he said.

Trump toured the museum with Dr. Ben Carson and his family, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and Alveda King — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece.

Dr. Carson’s work as a surgeon is featured in the museum, as part of an exhibit. Trump previewed his administrations plans once Carson is confirmed as Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“We’re going to do great things in our African American communities together,” Trump said. “I look forward to watching that. He’ll do things that nobody ever thought of.”