Attorney General Jeff Sessions: I Will Recuse from Investigations of Donald Trump Campaign

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that he would recuse himself from investigations into Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, citing a promise he made to the American people at the time.

Sessions asserted that he was already meeting with staff to discuss his role in investigations of the 2016 campaign, since he was a surrogate for the candidate.

“Having concluded those meetings today, I have decided to recuse myself from any existing or future investigations of any matters related in any way to the campaigns for President of the United States,” he said during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Referring to Sen. Franken’s questioning during the Senate hearing, Sessions said that he believed his testimony was “honest and correct as I understood it at the time.”

Sessions recalled the meeting in September with the ambassador as normal, but they discussed the news of the day.

“Most of these ambassadors are pretty gossipy,” he said. He added that they also talked about Russia’s involvement in the campaign, noting that it “got to be a testy conversation.”