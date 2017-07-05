Roofing Company Defies Haters, Gives Away AR-15s on Independence Day

Alabama’s Digital Roofing Innovations defied haters and naysayers by hosting an AR-15 giveaway for customers on Independence Day.

The business owner, Zach Blenkinsopp, is a Florence, Alabama, native who served in the Navy from 2004 to 2012.

According to AL.com, Blenkinsopp posted an ad with the caption, “Get a roof, get a gun.”

The ad is made in a way that is guaranteed to aggravate leftists within a matter of seconds. It shows Blenkinsopp climb out of a sports car in a pair of blue shorts covered with white stars and a cigar in his mouth. He places the cigar on the hood and hollers for a “beer.” After opening it he takes a drink and says, “‘Merica baby.” He then throws the can to the side and says, “Don’t recycle that ’cause recycling’s stupid.” He then holds out his hand, says “rifle,” and someone off camera throws him an AR-15.

Blenkinsopp says, “If you sign up for a new roof with Digital Roofing Innovations, you’re going to get you a free AR-15 rifle after we complete the roof. How’s that sound? He adds, “Donald Trump says make America great again. I say make America gun again. MAGA!”

Daily Mail reported some people took to Facebook to share their disgust over Blenkinsopp’s ad. For example, Ray Shackleford wrote, “Help kill people for the price of a new roof, disgusting. Everyone should boycott this company and put them out of business.” Tim Efferson wrote, “‘So we get a free, unregistered AR from a half-naked drunk dude if we buy a roof? No Thanks!'”

As for Blenkinsopp, he says the Independence Day AR-15 give away is going to continue into “the foreseeable future.”

