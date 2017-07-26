Rep. Steve King: Imran Awan Had Access to ‘All the Communication of the Foreign Affairs Committee’

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) talked about the ever-worsening scandal surrounding Imran Awan and his ex-employer Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz on Breitbart New’s Whatever it Takes with Curt Schilling Wednesday.

The Pakistan-born longtime congressional Democratic IT consultant was arrested by federal authorities as he tried to flee the country Tuesday, sending hundreds of thousands of dollars ahead of himself to Pakistan.

Rep. King, a staunch conservative and ally of populist nationalism, stressed that the facts are anything but clear at this stage. The surface narrative itself was suspisious enough for King even before getting into the extensive criminal allegations against Awan and his brothers. The trio is reported to have been paid over $4 million over the last last eight years for providing IT services for Wasserman Schultz and up to 24 other Democratic congressman. Imran Awan himself was reportedly kept on as a “part-time” employee at a $165,000 salary.

“If the reports are right, if these three individuals…drew down, over this period of time, $4 million and Debbie Wasserman Schultz had a part-time employee who’s making $165,000 that she just fired – what – yesterday afternoon?” King mused with Schilling.

Talk, however, quickly turned to the terrible implications of the evidence so far. Reports of smashed computer hard-drives, desperate attempts to recover seized computer equipment and years of access to the computer systems of the House Democratic caucus naturally raise alarms when considered with Awan’s ties to Pakistan. King said:

They had access to the information on the multiple clients that they had, and that number is nearly a score, as I recall, they would have had access to all the information that came through all those computers in all those offices and access to…all the communications of the foreign affairs committee.

“I think this could be an enourmous act of treason with a lot of people complicit,” Schilling said in reply.