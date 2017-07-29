Senator Joe Manchin Took ‘$87,000’ from Pro-Gun Control Law Firm

Quarterly campaign filings indicate that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) took “$87,000” from individuals tied to gun control law firm Paul, Weiss.

This news comes less than a month after Breitbart News reported that Manchin told The Young Turks‘ Cenk Uygur that he has no idea who gives him money.

Uygur pointed out that Manchin supported removing a “stream protection rule,” then explained that Manchin’s No. 1 donor, First Energy, had previously gotten into “in some degree of trouble for putting arsenic in a pond.”

Manchin responded, “I know it’s hard to believe and I know it’s hard for people too, [but] I don’t have any idea who gives me money. I don’t solicit from the standpoint of, ‘If you do this for me,’ quid quo pro, that’s never been me. That’s not my political mantra at all.”

The same Sen. Manchin who said these things when asked about First Energy may want to explain the donations tied to Paul, Weiss. After all, Manchin was Barack Obama’s go-to-guy for gun control in the Senate–Manchin spearheaded the failed, post-Sandy Hook gun control push–and he pushed gun control again and again after high profile attacks since Sandy Hook.

Now, the Washington Times reports that “Manchin received donations from [a] law firm pushing for gun control.”

The Times reports that donations came from Martin Flumenbaum, an attorney at Paul, Weiss who “was once banned from Guantanamo after someone on his team was caught distributing anti-American propaganda to detainees back in 2006.”

Paul, Weiss also “has longstanding connections” to Bill & Hillary Clinton and held a political fundraiser for Hillary when she was running on the pro-gun control presidential ticket.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.