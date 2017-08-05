Top McMaster Ally Bill Kristol Plotting to Primary, Oust Trump: Must ‘Take One Shot’ at Removing POTUS

Bill Kristol, a prominent “Never Trumper” and one of national security adviser H.R. McMaster’s fiercest defenders and allies, is reportedly scheming to primary or oust President Donald Trump so Republicans do not renominate him in 2020.

According to a New York Times report, Kristol “said he had begun informal conversations about creating a ‘Committee Not to Renominate the President.'”

“We need to take one shot at liberating the Republican Party from Trump, and conservatism from Trumpism,” Kristol told the liberal Times reporters.

On Twitter, Kristol, the limelight-seeking saboteur, seemed proud that he was again quoted in a legacy media paper, tweeting out the article and saying the “task in 2020” is to oust Trump. He even suggested Never Trumpers should rebrand themselves as “liberals.”

Seeing what little relevance he had was slipping away during the 2016 election cycle, Kristol spent most of the cycle trying to undermine Trump and get Hillary Clinton elected. He attempted to draft National Review’s David French to be his “Never Trump” candidate. Like a failed Triple-A manager desperately trying to find even a high school team to allow him to coach, Kristol then worked with Rick “Put a Bullet in Trump” Wilson to draft an even more uninspiring and milquetoast candidate in Evan McMullin.

McMullin, aided by supposedly the smartest tacticians and pundits in the world who think they are oh-so-brilliant every day on Twitter, ran an embarrassing campaign that did not even resonate with voters in Utah. As of May of 2017, McMullin’s failed campaign that was used as a vehicle for operatives to get paychecks and “Never Trump” pundits to get quoted in legacy media outlets and make television appearances, was nearly a whopping $700,000 in debt to the career political professionals whom Trump’s success as a candidate threatened to put of business.

The Times article also mentions Never Trumpers like Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) and Ohio Governor John “don’t call me Hickenlooper or Huntsman” Kasich along with some in Trump’s administration–like Vice President Mike Pence and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley–potentially keeping their options open for 2020 in case Trump, for some reason, is unable to run.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), who effusively praised McMaster and reportedly was one of the Senators who pushed the White House to replace former national security adviser Mike Flynn with McMaster, is also mentioned in the piece. Pence’s ambitious chief of staff Nick Ayers, according to the article, “has signaled to multiple major Republican donors” that “Pence wants to be ready” in case Trump is unable to run for reelection.

The task in 2020:

"Liberating the Republican Party from Trump, and conservatism from Trumpism."https://t.co/TTu500AqB5 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 5, 2017

Conservatives could "rebrand" as liberals. Seriously. We're for liberal democracy, liberal world order, liberal economy, liberal education. https://t.co/MvSbZCfLEZ — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 5, 2017

To all Republican candidates:

Throw Trump under the bus. It would be good for the party and country. And it couldn't happen to a nicer guy. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 20, 2016