Report: Ivanka Trump Helped Push Steve Bannon out of the White House

A Daily Mail report cites sources giving Ivanka Trump credit for forcing Steve Bannon out of the White House.

The article references “Washington sources” that Trump’s daughter Ivanka pushed out Bannon because of his “far-right views” clashing with her Jewish faith.

advertisement

Bannon’s departure, the Daily Mail reports, was “done to save the Presidency,” according to a source close to Ivanka Trump, claiming that Bannon leaving “changes everything” with the Trump presidency.

But according to a report from Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, Bannon had not “meaningfully advised the president about his response to Charlottesville,” although the pair spoke on the phone over the weekend.

Trump defended his remarks in a press conference on Tuesday, saying that there were “good people on both sides” of the protests while condemning the racial groups who were present.

After Trump’s press conference, Bannon praised the president’s performance for standing up to “the braying mob of reporters,” according to Axios.

Bannon also decried the white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and KKK members as “losers … a fringe element” that needed to be “crushed” during an interview with The American Prospect.

“These guys are a collection of clowns,” Bannon added, blaming the media for raising their profile.

Ivanka Trump remains a powerful force within the White House as an adviser to the president, although she and her husband Jared Kushner distanced themselves from Trump’s remarks about the protests.

During the Tuesday press conference, the pair were in Vermont, on a “on a pre-planned, two-day vacation,” according to reports.