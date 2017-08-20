White House: Daily Mail Story About Ivanka Trump and Steve Bannon ‘Totally False’

White House aides are strongly condemning a Daily Mail report that suggests that President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka helped push out Steve Bannon out of the White House.

“The story is totally false,” a senior White House aide told Breitbart News on background, questioning the “Washington sources” in the article of having any real knowledge of the Trump family.

advertisement

Caroline Graham, the author of the article based in Los Angeles, reported that “Washington sources” said that Ivanka Trump helped force out Bannon because his “far-right views” clashed with her family’s Jewish faith.