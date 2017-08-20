SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

White House: Daily Mail Story About Ivanka Trump and Steve Bannon ‘Totally False’

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Arabella Kushner, Joseph Kushner, Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus
The Associated Press

by Charlie Spiering20 Aug 20170

White House aides are strongly condemning a Daily Mail report that suggests that President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka helped push out Steve Bannon out of the White House. 

“The story is totally false,” a senior White House aide told Breitbart News on background, questioning the “Washington sources” in the article of having any real knowledge of the Trump family. 

Caroline Graham, the author of the article based in Los Angeles, reported that “Washington sources” said that Ivanka Trump helped force out Bannon because his “far-right views” clashed with her family’s  Jewish faith.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x