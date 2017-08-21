Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein Throws Shade at Trump During Solar Eclipse

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, whose first tweet ever slammed President Donald Trump for dropping out of the Paris Climate Accord, threw some serious shade at Trump on Monday during the solar eclipse.

“Wish the moon wasn’t the only thing casting a shadow across the country,” he tweeted. “We got through one, we’ll get through the other.”

Even though former Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn remains in the White House as one of the top West Wing Democrats, Blankfein has used his Twitter account to mostly criticize and/or troll Trump.

