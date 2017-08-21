SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein Throws Shade at Trump During Solar Eclipse

by Tony Lee21 Aug 20170

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, whose first tweet ever slammed President Donald Trump for dropping out of the Paris Climate Accord, threw some serious shade at Trump on Monday during the solar eclipse.

“Wish the moon wasn’t the only thing casting a shadow across the country,” he tweeted. “We got through one, we’ll get through the other.”

Even though former Goldman Sachs executive Gary Cohn remains in the White House as one of the top West Wing Democrats, Blankfein has used his Twitter account to mostly criticize and/or troll Trump.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x