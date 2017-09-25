American Revival: Bannon, Robertson, Farage Thunder into Alabama to Push Judge Roy Moore over the Top

Stephen K. Bannon and other prominent conservative leaders will rally for Judge Roy Moore Monday night in Alabama, on the eve of the Republican primary run-off on Tuesday against former lobbyist Senator Luther Strange (R-AL).

Bannon will be joined by Phil Robertson, businessman and star of Duck Dynasty, as well as Nigel Farage, former conservative leader of the UK Independence Party.

The Faith and Family rally will be held in Fairhope, Alabama at 7:00 p.m. at Oak Hollow Farm at 14210 Greeno Rd.

After the rally, Bannon will speak live to Fox News host Sean Hannity, who also backs Moore over Strange.

An average of the latest polling compiled by RealClearPolitics shows Moore with at least a nine percentage point lead over Strange.

Bannon, executive chairman of Breitbart News, is backing Moore — an anti-establishment conservative — against Strange, who has been endorsed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and other establishment figures.

Trump himself has endorsed Strange, who he has said has been loyal to him, but acknowledges that Strange could lose and has said he would also campaign for Moore.

Robertson, the founder of Duck Commander and star of Duck Dynasty, has endorsed Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice.

“I have been an admirer for some time of Judge Roy Moore. He judged with a good understanding of the constitution and the law, but he also understands natural law and who gave us our rights to begin with, Almighty God,” he said.

“Roy Moore will stand up for truth and what’s right, no matter who opposes him, and that is sorely needed in Washington DC. I fully endorse his run for the senate and pray for he and his family,” he said.

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has also endorsed Moore. She and Sebastian Gorka, former White House deputy to the president, hosted a rally for Moore in Mobile, Alabama on Thursday.