McCaskill Challenger AG Josh Hawley Raises Over $800,000 in First FEC Report

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley will report more than $820,000 raised for the third quarter of 2017 in his bid to take liberal Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

The fundraising haul announcement comes just two days after Hawley officially announced his decision to run for the seat in the 2018 mid-term election and just over two months since he began exploring a run.

Hawley said of his campaign’s fundraising numbers, “I’m humbled to have the support of conservatives throughout Missouri who are ready to change Washington. We’ve been actively raising money for just over a month, and these fundraising numbers indicate that we’ll have the resources to run a winning campaign and take on Washington.”

The Hawley campaign will report to the FEC on October 15 $82,760 raised during the third quarter, according to a campaign representative. The campaign will also report an approximated $38,000 in spending and $782,000 cash on hand.

News also came Thursday that vulnerable Democrat McCaskill raised $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2017, according to McClatchy DC.

Hawley campaign representative Scott Paradise responded to McCaskill’s fundraising in a statement to Breitbart News: “There’s no doubt Hillary Clinton’s money machine is raking in plenty of cash for McCaskill from Hollywood and New York.”

