Sanctuary City Crackdown Excluded from WH Immigration Draft Plan

A draft of an amnesty plan for illegal aliens by White House advisers specifically excludes cracking down on sanctuary city jurisdictions, which harbor criminal illegal aliens from federal immigration officials.

In a draft copy obtained by Breitbart News of the White House’s plan to give potentially millions of illegal aliens a pathway to U.S. citizenship, a portion of the plan strikes through in red ink provisions that would punish sanctuary cities for harboring criminal illegal aliens by cutting off certain federal grants and aid.

Former Koch brothers executive Marc Short, who previously led the failed “Never Trump” effort inside the pro-mass immigration billionaires’ network, helped craft the White House draft plan, along with Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and senior adviser Stephen Miller.

Breitbart News’s copy of the plan reveals that Sen. Pat Toomey’s (R-PA) “Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act” was stripped from the draft. Toomey’s sanctuary city provisions would prohibit sanctuary cities from receiving certain economic development grants from the federal government.

The White House draft plan includes:

A pathway to U.S. citizenship from anywhere between 1.8 million and 4.5 million illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program

A more than 10-year wait before legal immigration levels are reduced to provide much-needed relief and wage increases to America’s working and middle class

No immediate end to the wage-crushing importation of blue-collar and white-collar foreign workers

A repurposing of the 50,000 visas that currently import foreign nationals through the Visa Lottery

$25 billion to fund the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border

No provisions to enact mandatory E-Verify, which would ban employers from hiring illegal aliens

No provisions to deal with the issue of ending birthright citizenship, where at least 4.5 million children have received U.S. citizenship despite their parents being illegal aliens

This month, DHS Secretary Nielsen told a Senate committee that Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ Department of Justice (DOJ) was “reviewing” the possibility of charging local and state politicians who enforce sanctuary city laws for failing to protect Americans from criminal illegal aliens.