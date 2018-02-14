LIVE UPDATES** ‘Multiple Deaths’ in Florida School Attack, Expelled Student in Custody

Numerous individuals are wounded and the gunman is at large in an attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

**Live Updates Below**

(All Times Eastern)

10:45 p.m.:

Covered Chris Hixon when he was AD at South Broward. He was great to work with and two things I remember we wrote about him: 1. He served our country in Iraq and 2. He hired Abby Ward, a girls hoops legend, to coach the Bulldogs boys. Keeping him & his family in prayer tonight. https://t.co/TMMsbCVdhG — Christy Chirinos (@ChristyChirinos) February 15, 2018

Athletic director Chris Hixon among those shot at Douglas High School https://t.co/EDhCCKnlE0 — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 15, 2018

10:30 p.m.:

How to Donate Blood to Stoneman Douglas Shooting Victims https://t.co/CisZwuwGG8 — Claudia DoCampo (@ClaudiaNBC6) February 15, 2018

10:20 p.m.: Top Democrats all-in for gun control:

To my Republican colleagues in Congress: how many more school shootings will it take to awaken your conscience? — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) February 15, 2018

Then do something about it. https://t.co/9a9nV5LzzI — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 14, 2018

Horrific news from Parkland, Florida. Yet another mass shooting at a school. Dorothy and I are praying for victims and their families. Let's put the politics aside and pass commonsense gun reform. Children should not have to fear for their lives every time they go to school. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) February 14, 2018

Bullets tearing through classrooms followed by images of terrified students and grieving parents should shock us to our very core. This shouldn’t be treated as a fact of American life. Devastated – again – for the young lives we lost today. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) February 14, 2018

I agree with every word @realDonaldTrump said here. I invite him to get off his ass and join me in trying to do something about it. https://t.co/XV0hRENr4B — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) February 14, 2018

It was an AR-15—again—that facilitated such quick and lethal carnage today. It's a shame that too many in Congress are in the pocket of gun lobbyists to ban assault weapons again and make background checks universal. Gotta do better folks. God bless the victims and their families — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) February 15, 2018

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says 'prayers and thoughts' are not enough after yet another mass shooting. https://t.co/ifDu9tj3l9 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 15, 2018

Too many of these instances take place across the country. As leaders, we have a moral obligation to prevent them and protect our communities. We need more than thoughts and prayers. #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/gtGB0x7rua — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) February 14, 2018

Heartbreaking and horrific images from yet another school shooting, this time in Parkland, FL. ​Thinking of the victims and their families, and grateful to the first responders on the scene. When will enough be enough for Congress to finally take gun violence seriously? — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 14, 2018

When is enough, enough!?! How much bloodshed, how many more deaths!?! My heart breaks at the news from Florida. I mourn the senseless loss of life. This must not be normal, such carnage must not be routine. Thoughts and prayers are not enough. Our nation must act. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 14, 2018

10:03 p.m.: MTV backing gun-control group:

We deserve to live in a country where children live free from gun violence in their schools, in their homes, and in their communities. For more information on the movement to end gun violence, visit https://t.co/5MpCrUrtVR. pic.twitter.com/qDpFqlN08s — MTV (@MTV) February 15, 2018

9:55 p.m. Bubba supports Gabby Giffords’ gun control push:

Defenders of the status quo – advocates of the gun industry & the politicians paid to defend it – will tell you that events like these are virtual acts of nature, products of mental illness or bad parenting, beyond our ability to control. This couldn't be further from the truth. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) February 15, 2018

Every day we fail to take action, we chose this fate. We tolerate politicians who fail to acknowledge this crisis and vote against our safety. We let our gun violence epidemic continue day after deadly day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) February 15, 2018

9:45 p.m.: Superintendant Runcie announces Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be closed for the week and all activities cancelled:

Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS will be closed Thursday and Friday (for the rest of this week). All activities are cancelled. — Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) February 15, 2018

"We are tremendously heartbroken… This is a day we have seen the worst of humanity. Tomorrow is going to bring out the best in humanity." Robert Runcie, superintendent of Broward County Public Schools, speaks about a school shooting in Florida in which at least 17 were killed pic.twitter.com/CqUpBas5uk — CNN (@CNN) February 15, 2018

9:42 p.m.: Florida will pay for the funeral expenses for the victims’ families:

Florida AG Pam Bondi: "We will pay for the funeral expenses of these poor victims, and do everything we can to help families. The state of Florida — we will pay for counseling. For the surviving victims, we will pay for students who need counseling." https://t.co/x6M0ri9j4Q pic.twitter.com/TKYjz6Df1C — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 15, 2018

9:35 p.m.: Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) want gun control:

Our leaders need to lead. Stand up to the gun lobby and do what's right ​to keep our children safe from gun violence. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 15, 2018

Another moment of silence won't suffice. This country is weary of tragedy. Congress must act to address gun violence. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) February 15, 2018

Maybe, just maybe, after 18 school shootings in America in just 43 days of 2018 the Congress might want to consider common-sense gun safety legislation and save innocent lives. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 14, 2018

9:30 p.m.: Warriors coach Steve Kerr comments:

Full Steve Kerr quote from Portland, again speaking up for gun reform in wake of latest tragedy pic.twitter.com/lB2tews0kq — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 15, 2018

9:20 p.m.: GoFundMe has reached out to Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to let her they will be on the lookout for terrible people who may try to take advantage of the tragedy with scam fundraisers. Bondi says all fundraising pages will be vetted to ensure donors are not getting scammed.

.@AGPamBondi GoFundMe has reached out to Bondi and told her they are going after anyone who sets up a scam fundraiser for the school shooting. — Bay News 9 (@BN9) February 15, 2018

9:04 p.m.:

Ironic that Time just named Parkland Florida’s safest city.

The location of the Florida high school shooting was recently named the safest city in the state https://t.co/hzp2biUJlx — TIME (@TIME) February 15, 2018

8:31 p.m.:

WATCH: CNN counterterrorism analyst breaks down in tears over Florida school shooting https://t.co/V7LHB190j4 pic.twitter.com/uiQu79Her3 — The Hill (@thehill) February 15, 2018

8:12 p.m.:

Rep. Jim Himes, whose home state endured Sandy Hook, says there will be a "perfectly predictable" response to Florida's shooting: "People will wish everybody thoughts and prayers … and then the Congress of the United States will do absolutely nothing." https://t.co/R9jv9llvbS pic.twitter.com/EJLRnGtDZg — CNN (@CNN) February 15, 2018

8:04 p.m.: A football coach is reportedly one staff member who put himself in between the killer and students. The Miami Herald reports that early accounts mistakenly said Feis had died but a colleague tweeted that he is only wounded.

7:54 p.m.:

Student James Harrison gives harrowing description of FL school shooting: "I'm still shaking a little bit. My heart's still pounding…right outside the class door, you know I heard the shells of the bullets." #TheStory https://t.co/rIv4wAWGtk pic.twitter.com/haVUEdG9KG — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 15, 2018

7:45 p.m.: Hollywood has some thoughts.

7:37 p.m.: Mitt Romney delays Senate run announcement.

Out of respect for the victims and their families, I will not be making an announcement tomorrow about the Senate race. (2/2) — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 15, 2018

7:32 p.m.:

Stoneman Douglas student Hector Navarro: "What I saw and heard was unbelievable…the bell went off and the next thing you know, you heard shots. And at that point, I knew it was no longer a drill. I knew it was like nothing I experienced before." https://t.co/x6M0ri9j4Q pic.twitter.com/nTpuk0CBYi — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 15, 2018

7:18 p.m.:

"He wore a gas mask … he set off the fire alarm." @SenBillNelson on the Florida school shooting suspect. #Hardball — Hardball (@hardball) February 15, 2018

7:05 p.m.:

"Everyone predicted it," a student said about the #Parkland shooting. pic.twitter.com/mbzBIw8iUa — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) February 14, 2018

6:59 p.m.:

"I really hope this isn’t real." A student describes her thoughts during the confusion after the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida https://t.co/cLg20ReNBl pic.twitter.com/kv1m4Y5TjC — CNN (@CNN) February 14, 2018

6:58 p.m.: Undated yearbook photo of the suspect.

PICTURED: Expelled 'gun-obsessed' gunman who shot dead at least 17 at Florida high school https://t.co/DVQBamn1tH pic.twitter.com/m5tI7qPeb2 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 14, 2018

6:5o p.m.: Video from Sheriff Israel’s press conference.

NEW: Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel discusses 17 fatalities in Florida school mass shooting, says 12 victims within the building https://t.co/Llzz7V1VdD pic.twitter.com/9X2YabsbjT — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 14, 2018

6:48 p.m.:

MORE: "The suspect was heavily armed," @jeffpeguescbs reports on Parkland, Florida, high school shooting. "The sheriff just saying that he had countless magazines, and was armed with an AR-15-style rifle. That is what he used in that attack." https://t.co/1Y5NBGZMdE pic.twitter.com/aWKwrh9gBl — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2018

6:46 p.m.: Sheriff Scott Israel announces 17 people are dead from the attack.

6:24 p.m.: Fox News reports that the suspect is a former member of the U.S. Army Junior Reserve.

6:22 p.m.: One eyewitness says a teacher is among the slain victims.

Student says teacher died trying to save students pic.twitter.com/ajiqTmarlt — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2018

6:19 p.m.: Aerial footage of the suspect in police custody.

WATCH: Police escort suspect in Parkland high school mass shooting — who is wearing a hospital gown — into a central booking facility. pic.twitter.com/xqYeVLX1LV — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 14, 2018

6:16 p.m.:

.@marcorubio on Florida school shooting: "This is a terrible situation and it's amazing the amount of carnage that one individual could carry out in such a short period of time if it's well-orchestrated and planned." https://t.co/vXAU7fCHMe pic.twitter.com/eXnGYpUfTT — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 14, 2018

6:14 p.m.: Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL): “I don’t know the details, but…”

6:08 p.m.: Democratic senator from Colorado weighs in.

When did mass shootings become a normal part of American life? There's an entire generation growing up in fear that their school will be next. My thoughts are with families of victims & first responders in FL, but I also know that thoughts are not enough. It's time for action. — Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) February 14, 2018

6:05 p.m.: Initial reports on the number of dead victims — CNN sources say 16, ABC’s say 15.

BREAKING: At least 15 people are dead following shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, law enforcement officers on the scene tell @ABC News. https://t.co/Aau6yqVpPe pic.twitter.com/IPBivlnCu2 — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2018

5:43 p.m.:

NEW: Parkland, Florida, high school shooting suspect appeared "to have pulled the school fire alarm causing chaos and then began shooting," law enforcement source briefed on shooting tells CBS News https://t.co/1Y5NBGZMdE — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2018

5:27 p.m.:

A classmate says the suspect showed him photos of his guns:

He’s been a troubled kid and has always had a certain amount of issues going on. He shot guns because he felt it gave him I guess — what’s the word I’m looking for — an exhilarating feeling… He showed me [his guns] personally through his phone and stuff like that I stayed clear of him most of the time during my time in alternate school I didn’t wanna be with him at all because I didn’t wanna cause any conflict with him because that’s the impression he gave off.

5:05 p.m.:

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says the suspected shooter is was arrested without incident. They are still not sure if all the kids are out.

The Miami Herald reports on the identity of the suspected shooter:

The former student suspected of opening fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland may been identified a potential threat to fellow students in the past, according to one teacher. The 19-year-old ex-student, who has been detained by Broward police, has not been publicly identified as a suspect. But a law-enforcement source identified him as Nicolas Cruz. … “We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” said math teacher Jim Gard, who said Cruz had been in his class last year. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

4:58 p.m.:

Parents told where to go:

Parents of students, please go to the Marriott Heron Bay located at 11775 Heron Bay Blvd in Coral Springs. Please wait to go to the staging area until everything is clear. @browardsheriff #StonemanDouglasHighSchool #Parkland — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) February 14, 2018

Broward County police: Any parent who is looking for their child, please go immediately to the Marriot. https://t.co/Llzz7VjwCd — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 14, 2018

Suspect identified and in custody:

Police apprehend suspect in shooting at Florida high school, report several fatalities https://t.co/TzYfyKTRrX — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 14, 2018

4:53 p.m.:

"It's a day that you pray, every day I get up, that we will never have to see." Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie calls for the community to come together after a shooting at a high school in Parkland, FL. https://t.co/DFHd6OJeZr https://t.co/ucXHBwy5NB — CNN (@CNN) February 14, 2018

Lissette Rozenblat, whose daughter attends Stoneman Douglas High School, said her daughter texted her when the school shooting started. "At first, we thought it was a hoax, because in today's day and age, you just never know" https://t.co/XwSZ0U6lgN https://t.co/h4cWJdrBSo — CNN (@CNN) February 14, 2018

4:51 p.m.:

The Associated Press reports:

School official says there are "numerous fatalities" after high school shooting in Parkland, Fla.; sheriff says "at least 14 victims", their condition unclear. https://t.co/SeFQHzxSiy — The Associated Press (@AP) February 14, 2018

This AP photo from the Parkland, Florida shooting is just… pic.twitter.com/dVgQtmw9yk — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) February 14, 2018

4:48 p.m.:

CNN reports that law enforcement sources say at least two were killed in the school shooting. Sources also report that the suspect is believed to be a student at the school.

4:28 p.m.:

Members of the establishment media are already earning the low opinion the public has of them:

It is with a heavy heart I must announce that the journos are at it again. pic.twitter.com/EfXnwJJlUz — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 14, 2018

4:21 p.m.:

Fox News reports that the active shooting situation is officially over.

First Lady Melania Trump tweets about the attack:

My heart is heavy over the school shooting in Florida. Keeping all affected in my thoughts & prayers. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2018

4:20 p.m.:

CBS News obtained very disturbing cellphone video footage from inside the school as the shooting happened (warning: graphic content):

JUST IN (warning, disturbing video): Cell phone video inside the school as shots were going off at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High https://t.co/wHWo6XjccX pic.twitter.com/3ovf5LhzBs — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 14, 2018

4:12 p.m.:

Witnesses report that shots rang “as students evacuated” after a fire alarm sounded, CNN reports.

The mayor reports “multiple” deaths, according to the Sun Sentinel:

UPDATE: "Multiple" deaths at South Florida high school shooting, mayor says. https://t.co/3ImxE9YdHa pic.twitter.com/LH1g5hq0Hd — Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) February 14, 2018

4:05 p.m.:

A “person of interest” is in custody in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

#UPDATE: Person of interest identified in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School pic.twitter.com/4RtDRtlrBL — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) February 14, 2018

close-up: man in handcuffs outside Florida school shooting pic.twitter.com/pvSe2LSgqF — David Mack (@davidmackau) February 14, 2018

MORE: Male in red shirt appears to be handcuffed and apprehended by police officers in Parkland, Florida, following shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School https://t.co/1Y5NBGZMdE pic.twitter.com/EmZdGiSPIP — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2018

President Trump tweeted about the attack:

My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

Just spoke to Governor Rick Scott. We are working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018

The attack occurred Wednesday around 2 pm Eastern.

#BSO is working a developing incident regarding a report of active shooter located at 5901 Pine Island Rd, Parkland. Here's what we know so far: deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High. There are reports of victims. PIO will be on scene 3:15pm. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

WSVN reports “at least 20 people have been injured.”

During live broadcast, Fox News reported that police have ascertained “a person of interest” in the incident. That person is a student who was in class earlier today and is now “on the run.”

AVOID AREA OF DOUGLAS HS for ACTIVE POLICE SCENE. Do not call 911 unless an emergency. Nothing further. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

Area hospitals have been put on notice that they will be receiving individuals wounded in the attack.