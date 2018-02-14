**LIVE UPDATES** ‘Multiple Deaths’ in Florida School Attack, Expelled Student in Custody

by Breitbart News14 Feb 20180

Numerous individuals are wounded and the gunman is at large in an attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

**Live Updates Below**

(All Times Eastern)

 

10:45 p.m.: 

10:30 p.m.:

10:20 p.m.: Top Democrats all-in for gun control:

10:03 p.m.: MTV backing gun-control group:

9:55 p.m. Bubba supports Gabby Giffords’ gun control push:

9:45 p.m.:  Superintendant Runcie announces Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be closed for the week and all activities cancelled:

9:42 p.m.: Florida will pay for the funeral expenses for the victims’ families:

9:35 p.m.: Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Kamala Harris (D-CA) want gun control:

 

9:30 p.m.: Warriors coach Steve Kerr comments: 

9:20 p.m.: GoFundMe has reached out to Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to let her they will be on the lookout for terrible people who may try to take advantage of the tragedy with scam fundraisers. Bondi says all fundraising pages will be vetted to ensure donors are not getting scammed.

9:04 p.m.:

Ironic that Time just named Parkland Florida’s safest city.

8:31 p.m.:

8:12 p.m.:

8:04 p.m.: A football coach is reportedly one staff member who put himself in between the killer and students. The Miami Herald reports that early accounts mistakenly said Feis had died but a colleague tweeted that he is only wounded.

7:54 p.m.:

7:45 p.m.: Hollywood has some thoughts.

7:37 p.m.: Mitt Romney delays Senate run announcement.

7:32 p.m.:

7:18 p.m.: 

7:05 p.m.: 

6:59 p.m.:

6:58 p.m.: Undated yearbook photo of the suspect.

6:5o p.m.: Video from Sheriff Israel’s press conference.

6:48 p.m.: 

6:46 p.m.: Sheriff Scott Israel announces 17 people are dead from the attack.

6:24 p.m.: Fox News reports that the suspect is a former member of the U.S. Army Junior Reserve.

6:22 p.m.: One eyewitness says a teacher is among the slain victims.

6:19 p.m.: Aerial footage of the suspect in police custody.

6:16 p.m.: 

6:14 p.m.: Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL): “I don’t know the details, but…”

6:08 p.m.: Democratic senator from Colorado weighs in.

6:05 p.m.: Initial reports on the number of dead victims — CNN sources say 16, ABC’s say 15.

5:43 p.m.: 

5:27 p.m.: 

A classmate says the suspect showed him photos of his guns:

He’s been a troubled kid and has always had a certain amount of issues going on. He shot guns because he felt it gave him I guess — what’s the word I’m looking for — an exhilarating feeling… He showed me [his guns] personally through his phone and stuff like that I stayed clear of him most of the time during my time in alternate school I didn’t wanna be with him at all because I didn’t wanna cause any conflict with him because that’s the impression he gave off.

5:05 p.m.:

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says the suspected shooter is was arrested without incident. They are still not sure if all the kids are out.

The Miami Herald reports on the identity of the suspected shooter:

The former student suspected of opening fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland may been identified a potential threat to fellow students in the past, according to one teacher.

The 19-year-old ex-student, who has been detained by Broward police, has not been publicly identified as a suspect. But a law-enforcement source identified him as Nicolas Cruz.

“We were told last year that he wasn’t allowed on campus with a backpack on him,” said math teacher Jim Gard, who said Cruz had been in his class last year. “There were problems with him last year threatening students, and I guess he was asked to leave campus.”

4:58 p.m.:

Parents told where to go:

Suspect identified and in custody:

4:53 p.m.:

4:51 p.m.:

The Associated Press reports:

 

4:48 p.m.:

CNN reports that law enforcement sources say at least two were killed in the school shooting. Sources also report that the suspect is believed to be a student at the school.

4:28 p.m.:

Members of the establishment media are already earning the low opinion the public has of them:

4:21 p.m.:

Fox News reports that the active shooting situation is officially over.

First Lady Melania Trump tweets about the attack:

4:20 p.m.:

CBS News obtained very disturbing cellphone video footage from inside the school as the shooting happened (warning: graphic content):

4:12 p.m.:

Witnesses report that shots rang “as students evacuated” after a fire alarm sounded, CNN reports.

The mayor reports “multiple” deaths, according to the Sun Sentinel:

4:05 p.m.:

A “person of interest” is in custody in the shooting at  Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

President Trump tweeted about the attack:

The attack occurred Wednesday around 2 pm Eastern.

WSVN reports “at least 20 people have been injured.”

During live broadcast, Fox News reported that police have ascertained “a person of interest” in the incident. That person is a student who was in class earlier today and is now “on the run.”

Area hospitals have been put on notice that they will be receiving individuals wounded in the attack.

 

 


