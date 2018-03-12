Stormy Daniels Offers to Return $130,000 to Speak Freely About Trump

Adult film star Stormy Daniels has offered to return the $130,000 she allegedly received from President Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, which would allow her to speak “freely” about Trump.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, wrote a letter Monday addressed to Cohen offering to return the money, which Cohen allegedly paid her as part of a nondisclosure agreement brokered before the 2016 election.

Clifford’s attorneys also sent the letter to Lawrence Rosen, an attorney representing Cohen, and to Cohen’s company, EC, LLC—founded in connection to the agreement the Trump attorney made with the adult film star in October 2016.

The letter states that the money would be wired to a Trump-designated account no later than Friday.

If the money goes through, Clifford would be allowed to “speak openly and freely about her prior relationship with the President and the attempts to silence her and … use and publish any text messages, photos and/or videos relating to the President that she may have in her possession, all without fear of retribution and/or legal liability,” the letter says.

“This has never been about the money,” Clifford’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told NBC News on Monday. “It has always been about Ms. Clifford being allowed to tell the truth. The American people should be permitted to judge for themselves who is shooting straight with them and who is misleading them. Our offer seeks to allow this to happen.”

Trump is accused of having an affair with Clifford more than a decade ago. Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, claimed he paid the porn actress $130,000 of his own money before the 2016 election after she claimed she had an affair with Trump.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a press briefing Wednesday that the president denied having an affair with Clifford.