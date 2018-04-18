Koch Brothers’ Latest Ad for Amnesty Asks Congress to Support Open Borders Agenda of Previous Presidents

Pro-mass immigration GOP megadonor billionaires the Koch brothers’ latest ad campaign on amnesty for illegal aliens features the political establishment’s longtime unity to continue mass immigration to the United States, despite opposition from the American people.

The Koch brothers represent a slew of organizations that purport to be conservative and libertarian-leaning, including Freedom Partners, the LIBRE Initiative, Americans for Prosperity, and Generation Opportunity. The billionaires’ businesses include Matador Cattle Company, Koch Pipeline, and Guardian Industries.

In the Koch brothers’ newest seven-figure ad campaign, the network of organizations ask “What are we waiting for?” when it comes to the Republican-controlled Congress passing an amnesty that would result in millions of illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to permanently stay in the U.S.

The ad pushes amnesty by using the words of the Washington, D.C. political establishment, which is unified not only on mass immigration, but also on endless free trade, and foreign interventionism.

“Our economy is stronger when we harness the talents and ingenuity of striving, hopeful immigrants,” Obama can be heard saying in the ad.

“We are a nation of immigrants, but we are also a nation of laws,” former President Bill Clinton says in the ad.

“America can be a lawful society and a welcoming society at the same time,” former President George W. Bush says.

The plan by the Koch brothers to lobby the Trump administration and the Republican-controlled Congress to pass an amnesty ahead of the 2018 midterm elections is a strategic political move for the billionaires in order to prevent Trump and likeminded Republicans from running campaigns against cheap, foreign labor and mass immigration.

A push for amnesty ahead of the 2018 midterm elections is deeply unpopular with Republican voters.

As Breitbart News most recently reported, reducing overall immigration — whereby more than 1.5 million illegal and legal immigrants enter the country every year to compete for working and middle-class jobs against Americans — is a bigger priority for GOP voters than tax cuts, repealing Obamacare, getting the U.S. out of the Iran Deal, destroying ISIS, and expanding family leave.