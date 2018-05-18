Democratic National Committee Seeks Trump Admin’s Help Suing Russia

The Democratic National Committee is seeking assistance from the Trump administration to sue the Russian government over their alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.

A federal court received the order from DNC lawyers on Friday, which demanded that State Department officials serve the Kremlin with a lawsuit — something they would have to do if the judge who received the order allows it.

The order says that Trump campaign officials colluded with Russia in an effort to defeat Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

“The Trump campaign has received legal notice of the lawsuit, the DNC said in a separate filing in U.S. District Court in New York on Friday. That means the Trump campaign is now officially contesting the DNC claims, as a spokesman said it would when the suit was filed last month,” reports the Washington Post.

Brad Parscale, campaign manager for President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, called the lawsuit a “sham” and a weak ploy concocted by a “desperate, dysfunctional and nearly insolvent Democratic Party.”

President Trump, a staunch critic of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, has routinely denied any collusion transpired between his campaign and Russia.

The House Intelligence Committee announced in March that they found no evidence of collusion between the Trump camp and Russia.