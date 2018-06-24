7 Shot, One Fatally, After Birthday Party Fight

Seven people were shot, one fatally, following a birthday party fight Sunday morning at a North Carolina dance studio.

The shooting occurred around 2:45 a.m.

The News & Observer reports that a fight broke out at the birthday party, then someone pulled a gun and started shooting.

The wounded include “Malika Tyshae Harris, 25, shot in the right leg, Savon Khalili Rollins, 24, shot in the hand, Joseph James Roscoe, 24, shot in the foot, Travis Maurice Mclaughlin, 30, shot in the arm, Tasha Tejuana McDonald, 41, shot in the leg, [and] Dominique Devonn Williams 20, shot in both legs.”

The Daily Mail reports that 27-year-old Travis Jamarian McLean was fatally wounded via a gunshot wound to the chest:

ABC 11 reports,”The case is under investigation by the Sanford Police Department and no suspect information is available at the moment.”

