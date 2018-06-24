President Trump Demands No ‘Judges or Court’ for Illegal Border Crossers

In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a U.S. Border Patrol agent watches as people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, stand in line at a facility in McAllen, Texas, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (U.S. Customs and Border …
U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP

President Donald Trump called for immigrants who “invade” the United States to immediately be sent back to their countries without a court hearing.

President Trump tweeted on Sunday that the U.S. immigration system is “laughed at all over the world” and is “very unfair” to individuals using legal avenues to gain entry.

“We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country,” President Trump tweeted. “When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order”:

“Our Immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years!” added the President:

The House is expected to vote on House Speaker Paul Ryan’s amnesty bill later this week after

Establishment leaders hope to secure the votes they need for their wide-ranging bill. They’re planning tweaks they hope will bolster support from the GOP’s dueling conservative and moderate wings.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte’s (R-VA) immigration reform legislation —“Securing America’s Future Act,” — was shot down on Thursday, with a vote tally of 193-231. No Democrats voted for the bill, while 41 Republican voted “yes.”

President Trump on Wednesday signed an Executive Order halting a policy of separating families illegally entering through U.S.-Mexico border.

“We’re going to have strong, very strong borders, but we’re going to keep the families together,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office prior to signing the directive. “I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

