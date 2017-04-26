Caitlyn Jenner: ‘I Would Seriously Look At a Run’ for Office

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Caitlyn Jenner will spend “the next year or two” considering a run for political office.

The 67-year-old reality TV star, formerly known as Bruce, shared the revelation Tuesday night at the “Imagining Men & Women: Caitlyn Jenner on Transgender Identity and Courage” event in New York City.

While a promoting a new memoir, Secrets of My Life, Jenner reiterated comments from an earlier interview with Diane Sawyer, in which the former Olympic gold medalist dismissed President Donald Trump and the Republican Party and cautioned them against violating the rights of transgender people.

“My loyalties are not with the Republican Party. My loyalties are not with Donald Trump. I’ll come after him and come after Republicans when they start screwing up my community,” Jenner said at Tuesday’s event. “And I got a voice and they’d better listen, because I will come after them.”

Jenner added that she would consider whether it might be more effective to be an activist outside government.

“Or would I be better working from the inside,” Jenner said. “If that is the case … I would seriously look at a run. It just depends where I could be more effective.”

In a primetime interview Monday with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Jenner ripped Trump’s attorney general Jeff Sessions and Army Secretary nominee Tennessee State Sen. Mark Green.

“Jeff Sessions has been very, kind of, anti-LGBT. I know on March 10th, there was a letter sent to him to try to prosecute the murderers of these trans women as hate crimes, which has been done in the past, and he never even responded to the letter. Which is extremely disappointing to me,” Jenner said.

“Right now, we’ve got, — that I’m really concerned with, kind of the next move for the Trump administration is Mark Green, who’s a Republican from Tennessee, senator, and he’s up for secretary of the Army,” Jenner continued. “And this guy has come out with some of the most anti-LGBT statements ever.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star voted for Trump, but said the president has “kind of disappointed me in the first 100 days on those issues.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson