Transgender Rachel Levine Attacks Heterosexuality, Homosexuality

President Joe Biden’s deputies are using science agencies to promote transgenderism, including among K-12 children, according to documents posted by Stephen Miller’s America First Legal (AFL).

“Anti-science [political] radicals have declared war on science,” said Miller’s AFL group.

The documents show that Biden’s deputies — principally transgender appointee Rachel Levine — are trying to identify and promote myriad new identity groups that can be mobilized for the Democrat party’s diverse coalition of minorities. AFL reported:

Assistant Secretary Levine’s radical transgender ideology is currently being implemented across the nation’s health apparatus. The Biden administration is working every day is destroy fundamental truth, i.e. biological sex, and force the American people to adopt their radical “gender identity” ideology. It should concern all Americans that the government officials who are charged with preventing pandemics, curing diseases, and providing health advice to the entire United States are occupied with redefining sex into a “multidimensional construct.”

Levine’s recognition of many small identity groups is intended to justify a diversion of political power from mainstream heterosexuals and from the well-recognized gay and lesbian minorities.

The beneficiaries of this imposed diversity process will be the progressive government officials — including Levine — who want to manage the civic chaos as young men and women lose their social, political, and economic power to form loving families.

“Better measurements of sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation will … improve the ability to identify sexual and gender minority populations and understand the challenges they face,” said one of the documents posted by AFL.

The documents were released after the United Kingdom’s government released the blue-ribbon Cass Report into the science of transgenderism.

The report exposed many of the medical and civic harms caused by the campaign to normalize the claim that each person’s sense of “gender” is more important than the real and important differences between men and women.

The Cass report has completely changed the UK’s debate over transgenderism. But it has been downplayed by the establishment media, aside from a few op-eds.

“Hilary Cass is the kind of hero the world needs today,” wrote David Brooks, an op-ed columnist at the New York Times:

She writes in her report, “The option to provide masculinizing/feminizing hormones from age 16 is available, but the review would recommend extreme caution.” She does not issue a blanket, one-size-fits-all recommendation, but her core conclusion is this: “For most young people, a medical pathway will not be the best way to manage their gender-related distress.”

However, Biden’s deputies are accelerating their enforcement of the very unpopular transgender ideology.

This month, for example, they released a rewrite of the Title IX law that threatens schools with federal penalties if they do not force K-12 children to accept the transgender claim that a boy becomes a girl when he says he is transgender. This push is being extended by many progressive teachers who see themselves as loyal Democrats:

The AFL documents were shared in 2022 by Rachel Levine, the cross-dressing man whom Biden appointed to the job of Assistant Secretary for Health.

The government-funded documents were titled “Measuring Sex, Gender Identity, and Sexual Orientation.”

“I fully support these recommendations and offer any assistance needed in the implementation of the recommendations,” said Levine, who is the father of two children. He says he is “transgender,” but the term includes many subcategories, including heterosexual autogynephiles.

The document urged officials to play up the claim that gender is more important than the normal civic recognition that the two biologically distinct sexes are equal, complementary, and have different needs in society. That recognition explains why social norms recognize the different needs of the two sexes in sports, childrearing, privacy, education, and status competitions.

Transgenderism seeks to blur and outlaw civic distinctions between the two sexes.

Overall, the report tries to make sexual distinctions between men and women into a complicated issue, so creating room for the government recognition and endorsement of many sub-categories of men and women.

For example, the report says the identification of a person’s male or female sex is “a multidimensional construct based on a cluster of anatomical and physiological traits …. external genitalia, secondary sex characteristics, gonads, chromosomes, and hormones.”

This complexity helps the advocates insist that each person’s feeling of their “gender” is especially important. So the report defines gender as “a multidimensional construct that links gender identity, gender expression, and social and cultural expectations about status, characteristics, and behavior that are associated with sex traits.”

The report also urges the National Institutes of Health to develop diverse terms for heterosexual people as it calls for “alternate wording for the ‘straight’ response option” in government documents.

“Assistant Secretary Levine has indicated ‘full support’ for disregarding biological sex at the NIH,” said AFL.

In turn, the report then claims that people can be described as “transgender,” “cisgender” or “non-binary,” “queer,” “pansexual,” or “Same Gender Loving.”‘

The “Same Gender Loving” term is a direct attack on the recognition of male homosexuals and female lesbians, who have been defined by their same-sex attraction.

In March, Breitbart described how this novel term is being pushed by a leading transgender advocacy group to undermine the recognition and status of gays and lesbians:

Same-sex [attracted] gay and lesbian people are just subtypes of transgenderism, according to GLAAD, a pro-transgender group that formerly pushed for civic acceptance of homosexuality. … GLAAD’s new term for gay is: Androsexual/Androphilic

An adjective used to describe a person who is primarily sexually, aesthetically, and/or romantically attracted to masculinity. GLAAD’s new term for lesbian is: Gynesexual/gynephilic

An adjective used to describe a person who is primarily sexually, aesthetically, and/or romantically attracted to femininity.

“Sexual orientation,” according to Levine’s report, is “often defined based on the genders(s) [not sexes] of a person’s desired or actual partners relative to their own gender [not sex] in Western culture.”

