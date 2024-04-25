Welcome to the Breitbart Sports 2024 NFL Draft live blog! This is a running narrative/stream of consciousness as we navigate our way through the NFL’s annual draft bonanza.

Caleb Williams of USC is widely expected to be taken #1 overall by Chicago. Cameras caught Williams making his way to the draft earlier today with his girlfriend.

Caleb Williams leaving his hotel and heading to the NFL Draft ὄpic.twitter.com/WCXha1yGuo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 25, 2024

It’s not often that you have a situation where a quarterback might have better nail polish than his girlfriend, but that is the situation we find ourselves in now.

Honestly, there aren’t many quarterbacks who have more red flags than Williams. Not only because of the nails, pink phone, and lip gloss. But then you have to look at all the other concerns: His crying in his mother’s arms during his final game at USC. The fact that his teammates seemed genuinely happy to win without him in the bowl game. It’s just a huge risk for the Bears as they gamble their future on a player who has shown serious character and emotional maturity concerns.

Taking a step away from the draft talk for a second, look at this crowd in Detroit. Over 150,000 are expected to attend, and this video makes it look like they might exceed that number.

Detroit's crowd for the NFL draft is insane pic.twitter.com/RClrWgw1Dj — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 25, 2024

Seriously, how many sports in the world can unite 150,000 people for a game, much less a draft?

In any event, it appears Caleb Williams answered the Bears’ call on a pink phone. He might be the first quarterback to find out he just got drafted on a pink phone. Let’s hope he’s the last.

Here’s the pick.

THE PICK IS IN: USC’s Caleb Williams goes No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears. Will the top pick be ‘the guy’ in Chicago? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cqGLB3cipB — OutKick (@Outkick) April 26, 2024

So, obviously no surprise here. Williams will have an assortment of weapons in Chicago, including Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, and others. There are definitely worse places Williams could have gone. However, the pressure will be on. Chicago invited exactly one QB for an interview: Caleb Williams. It was always all about him. Now, it truly is all about him.

The Commanders are now on the clock.

And here it is, as expected.

At No. 2 overall, the #Commanders take #LSU QB Jayden Daniels. And he's psyched about it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2024

Daniels was listed as a +1000 favorite to land with the Commanders. So, this is also not a surprise. The Commanders did like North Carolina’s Drake Maye. However, Maye has only been a two-year starter and the Commanders (correctly, in my opinion) came to the conclusion he needs more time to develop.

The comparison for Daniels is Lamar Jackson. To be clear, Jackson is a better runner than Daniels. But Daniels is excellent on his feet and is also excellent at the very important NFL quality of eluding pressure while looking downfield and finding open receivers.

He’ll need that in Washington behind a porous offensive line.

The Patriots are on the clock.

And just like that, the pick is in.

DRAKE MAYE IS A NEW ENGLAND PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/Svs6CPt5Cr — PFF (@PFF) April 26, 2024

Let’s be real about this: there was zero chance the Patriots weren’t going to take a quarterback. This is why the Patriots turned down numerous, lucrative trade proposals from teams like the Vikings and Broncos.

From our NFL Draft coverage: The #Patriots had big-time trade offers… and decided to stick and pick. pic.twitter.com/yDb7RY729P — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2024

Maye is good. However, as mentioned earlier, he is not ready for primetime right away. The Patriots will likely need to be careful about when they decide to play him. All that being said, the arm talent and upside are all there.

Man, this is moving fast! The fourth pick is in, and the Cardinals take Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

MARVIN HARRISON JR IS A CARDINAL 🔴 pic.twitter.com/KaiTTyypWQ — PFF (@PFF) April 26, 2024

Another no-brainer, right? The Cardinals lost DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown over the last year. If Kyler Murray is going to be a success, they need a big target wide receiver. Marvin Harrison Jr. is that guy.

And yes, he is the son of THAT Marvin Harrison.

Marvin Harrison Sr. had a HOF career in Indy 👏 Now, MHJ gets to carve out his own path in the NFL 🌟 pic.twitter.com/JQef1aNlLF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2024

He is the best non-quarterback in this draft and maybe pound-for-pound the best player in the draft. He has that kind of talent.

The Chargers and new head coach Jim Harbaugh are now on the clock with pick 5.