Celebrities Blame Trump for Violence in Charlottesville: ‘His Silence Condones This’

Joshua Robert/sReuters

by Jerome Hudson12 Aug 20170

Scores of celebrities took to Twitter Saturday and many of them blamed President Donald Trump for the violence that broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia, during a “Unite the Right” white nationalist protest.

President Trump held a press conference Saturday, saying “We condem in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred” – “from all sides.”

The president also called for the “swift restoration of law and order and the protection of innocent lives.”

Vice President Pence also condemned the violence, as did first lady Melania Trump:

Actor-director Rob Reiner, though, said the violence in Virginia, “lies at the feet of” of President Trump.

Grammy-winning singer John Legend claimed: “We have nazi sympathizers and white nationalists in the White House. Condemn them too. They should not be receiving taxpayer money.”

Meanwhile, actor Tom Arnold tweeted at Apprentice producer Mark Burnett that President Trump “is responsible for creating” the violence in Charlottesville.

More Hollywood stars chimed in, slamming Trump’s remarks.

Other celebrities, including pop superstar Lady Gaga, reacted to the violence in Charlottesville by calling for peace and condemning the white supremacist activists.

