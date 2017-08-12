Celebrities Blame Trump for Violence in Charlottesville: ‘His Silence Condones This’

Scores of celebrities took to Twitter Saturday and many of them blamed President Donald Trump for the violence that broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia, during a “Unite the Right” white nationalist protest.

President Trump held a press conference Saturday, saying “We condem in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred” – “from all sides.”

The president also called for the “swift restoration of law and order and the protection of innocent lives.”

TRUMP: “We condem in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred” – “from all sides” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 12, 2017

.@POTUS: "What is vital now is a swift restoration of law and order and the protection of innocent lives." pic.twitter.com/SvIX1l1UHJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 12, 2017

Vice President Pence also condemned the violence, as did first lady Melania Trump:

I stand with @POTUS against hate & violence. U.S is greatest when we join together & oppose those seeking to divide us. #Charlottesville https://t.co/p76Y9xQCPL — Vice President Pence (@VP) August 12, 2017

Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017

Actor-director Rob Reiner, though, said the violence in Virginia, “lies at the feet of” of President Trump.

Let's be clear. The hatred we're seeing in Virginia lies at the feet of Donald Trump. Stoked during the campaign,his silence condones this. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) August 12, 2017

Grammy-winning singer John Legend claimed: “We have nazi sympathizers and white nationalists in the White House. Condemn them too. They should not be receiving taxpayer money.”

We have nazi sympathizers and white nationalists in the White House. Condemn them too. They should not be receiving taxpayer money. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 12, 2017

Meanwhile, actor Tom Arnold tweeted at Apprentice producer Mark Burnett that President Trump “is responsible for creating” the violence in Charlottesville.

@MarkBurnettTV Buddy @realDonaldTrump is responsible for creating this because of your good intentions. We can help. #Charlottesville #TAPE — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 12, 2017

More Hollywood stars chimed in, slamming Trump’s remarks.

Trump's America: The last days of White rule. It's always a bitch to have to give up power you've held for 300 years https://t.co/2OKcWZc8bA — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) August 12, 2017

NAZIS: we are nazis, definitely nazis beating people up, hate crimes right here TRUMP TWEET: some things might be bad sort of, like clouds — Joss Whedon (@joss) August 12, 2017

"On both sides" is the biggest wink possible to the Nazis and KKK.

Disgusting. — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) August 12, 2017

Say "Nazis" Donny. Say "white supremacy." Say and condemn those things. https://t.co/J6e6mLOY4V — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 12, 2017

You forgot to mention the part where you & your Republican Party policies directly result in hate & violence against fellow Americans https://t.co/4tgQiS2bWP — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) August 12, 2017

Wow. We have a President who cannot condemn white supremacy. Wow. And nobody is surprised. We have white supremacists in the White House. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 12, 2017

Every Congressperson who fails to denounce the supremacists in #Charlottesville & who does not condemn Trump's silence, is complicit in hate — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) August 12, 2017

Dingleberries chanting "white lives matter" while flashing the Nazi salute – @realDonaldTrump's base. Show your whole selves. https://t.co/54oNrg7jd5 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 12, 2017

Trump condemns violence on "many sides." Right. The rock they threw at the Klan was truly horrible. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) August 12, 2017

When terrorists abroad plow cars into crowds Trump condemns "radical Islam." But when it happens here, he talks of violence "on many sides." — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 12, 2017

Donnie, denouncing white nationalists now after encouraging them throughout your campaign? You're days late and as usual many dollars short. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 12, 2017

Got the ole fashioned Nazi feeling don't it? https://t.co/2768lLoeV4 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 12, 2017

We all wanted to believed USA was past #HatefulRacistViolentProtests-Yet here we are Again! Hope ppl of #Charlottesville are protected today https://t.co/eRTZqCrJhW — Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) August 12, 2017

Other celebrities, including pop superstar Lady Gaga, reacted to the violence in Charlottesville by calling for peace and condemning the white supremacist activists.

By the way, fuck these nazi motherfuckers. #Charlottesville — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 12, 2017

Your voices will get hoarse. Your torches will run out of fuel. And you will crawl back into your intolerant nothingness. #charlottesville — josh groban (@joshgroban) August 12, 2017

