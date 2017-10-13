George Clooney Accused of Helping Blacklist Actress Who Complained of Sexual Harassment

George Clooney has been accused of helping “blacklist” an actress after she complained of sexual and racial harassment.

“Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up [about] harassment on ER,” claimed ER actress Vanessa Marquez in a post on Twitter. “Women who dont play the game lose career… I did.”

advertisement

“He’s not who he pretends [to be],” added Marquez in another post. “Wells, NBC, Amblin, WB, cast & crew & my agents all complicit in my # Blacklist [for] speaking UP in ’95”

After one user expressed their shock that Clooney would be accused of covering up sexual harassment, Marquez replied, “He’s a monster in his own way… Everyone should know The Truth About Clooney.”

I know quite a bit but I'd love to know more. Everyone should know The Truth About Clooney. #ER — Ghoul Please 👻 (@vanessathought) October 13, 2017

Marquez also accused actor Eriq La Salle and crew member Terence Nightingall of being “pussy grabbers,” and claimed cast members Anthony Edwards, Noah Wyle, and Julianna Margulies racially harassed her.

Following dozens of sexual abuse allegations against Hollywood producer and Democratic Party donor Harvey Weinstein, Clooney expressed disgust, calling his actions “indefensible.”

“It’s indefensible. That’s the only word you can start with,” he declared. “Harvey’s admitted to it, and it’s indefensible. I’ve known Harvey for 20 years. He gave me my first big break as an actor in films on From Dusk Till Dawn, he gave me my first big break as a director with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. We’ve had dinners, we’ve been on location together, we’ve had arguments. But I can tell you that I’ve never seen any of this behavior—ever.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington and Gab @Nash, or like his page at Facebook.