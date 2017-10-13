LIVE UPDATES** Harvey Weinstein Scandal Unravels Hollywood. Oliver Stone Accused of Sexual Assault. Weinstein Company Teeters.

All the latest news in the mushrooming Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal. Refresh for updates…

UPDATES BELOW: All times Eastern…

Original livewire from all of last week can be accessed here.

Update – 9:39 a.m.: SHAMELESS –> New York Governor refuses to return $60,000 in donations received from accused rapist Harvey Weinstein

“These allegations are horrid and disturbing — sexual harassment and abuse have no place in our society,” Cuomo campaign chairman Bill Mulrow said last Friday. However, according to Politico, Cuomo plans to keep the remaining $60,000 for himself, leading to charges of hypocrisy from the Republican State Committee.

Details here.

Update – 9:27 a.m.: BOMBSHELL –> Oliver Stone Accused of Sexual Assault

As more and more women step forward to give public testimony about their alleged abuse at the hands of Hollywood power — Harvey Weinstein, Ben Affleck, Amazon Studios chief Roy Price — more and more women are coming out about their alleged abuse at the hands of Hollywood power. Funny how that works. And on Friday morning, three-time Oscar winner Oliver Stone was added to the list.

Details here.

Update – 9:19 a.m.: The Weinstein Co. Nears The Brink As Agencies Cut Off Talent Supply

The Weinstein Company was doomed a week ago. Now that there are reports that the board new about the sexual harassment payouts and even allowed for sexual harassment in Harvey’s 2015 contracts, it is even more doomed.

Deadline:

Agents did not want to be on record, but reactions ranged from not wanting to risk the wrath of clients in the event of more fallout by putting them into TWC projects, and others said that if there was evidence of Weinstein benefiting directly or indirectly in projects, the agencies wanted no part of it. They felt even a re-branded company will carry a tarnish, and hoped that projects would be sold off. This wasn’t unanimous; at least one said that if Bob Weinstein and Glasser could change the messaging, and make it clear that Harvey Weinstein’s indiscretions were not in fact covered up, forgiveness could come over time.

Update – 9:16 a.m.: Harvey Weinstein, Dinner Before Rehab in Arizona

TMZ: