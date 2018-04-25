Kanye West Posts Picture Wearing MAGA Hat

Part rap superstar, part fashion icon, part professional provocateur, Kanye West turned heads on social media on Wednesday when he posted a picture of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Complex identified the two other men picture with West as Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge and music industry executive Lyor Cohen.

West followed the star-studded selfie photo with another captioned, “my MAGA hat is signed.”

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

The Grammy-winner also hinted at a potential meeting between himself and President Trump supporter-venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

“I’m so happy to hear that Peter Thiel would like to take a meeting. I feel very optimistic about the future,” West wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kanye West had posted, “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Some users, most notably conservatives, were quick to celebrate West’s MAGA fashion choice.

Yesssss Kanye!!!! Yes!!!!!!! — Cassandra NoWar Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) April 25, 2018

I thought 2018 was going to be kind of boring, but then @kanyewest just straight up saved it. The news cycle is going to be HYSTERICAL! pic.twitter.com/8dg4AqemwB — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) April 25, 2018

We love this Kanye — lana del fenty (@glamourizes) April 25, 2018

lolololololololololol Kanye is trying to break the internet. https://t.co/oTtUTFy45U — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) April 25, 2018

However, the musician received hundreds of angry replies from left-wing users, with one declaring, “This is the tweet that ended you.”

This is the tweet that ended you. — PrestoE (@PrestoE87) April 25, 2018

burn the hat — Ἴ (@jaypck) April 25, 2018

Oh no — bilaal shah (@viper5801) April 25, 2018

Fuck that hat — Harry (@HarryCFC_) April 25, 2018

never thought it would happen but i officially miss the old kanye — L.A.S (@SartoriallyInc) April 25, 2018

Kanye West was cancelled a long time ago. — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) April 25, 2018

Kanye is THE WORST …. I'm done — RosenbergTelevision (@Rosenbergradio) April 25, 2018

big shift from kanye's stance on george w. bush in 2005. now kanye is george w. bush in 2005 — helen (@helen) April 25, 2018

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington, or like his page at Facebook.