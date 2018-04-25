Kanye West Posts Picture Wearing MAGA Hat

by Charlie Nash25 Apr 20180

Part rap superstar, part fashion icon, part professional provocateur, Kanye West turned heads on social media on Wednesday when he posted a picture of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Complex identified the two other men picture with West as Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge and music industry executive Lyor Cohen.

West followed the star-studded selfie photo with another captioned, “my MAGA hat is signed.”

The Grammy-winner also hinted at a potential meeting between himself and President Trump supporter-venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

“I’m so happy to hear that Peter Thiel would like to take a meeting. I feel very optimistic about the future,” West wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kanye West had posted, “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Some users, most notably conservatives, were quick to celebrate West’s MAGA fashion choice.

However, the musician received hundreds of angry replies from left-wing users, with one declaring, “This is the tweet that ended you.”

