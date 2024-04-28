Report: Armed Robbery Suspect Shot Dead After Shooting 3 Police Officers

An armed robbery suspect in Kenner, Louisiana, was shot dead Sunday after he shot and wounded three police officers Sunday morning before noon.

FOX 8 Live reported that the suspect, 31-year-old Matthew Lathers, was holed up in a house in Jefferson Parish and was sought for an alleged armed robbery committed on Thursday.

He shot and wounded two individuals in front of the Jefferson Parish house around 9:45 a.m., reportedly having confused the two for police.

A SWAT Team then swarmed the house and sent a robot to try to locate Lathers. Shortly after entering the home, the robot became immobilized and three SWAT officers entered to untangle the cables or wires that contributed to the stoppage. As they were doing that, Lathers allegedly appeared with a rifle and opened fire, wounding all three officers.

CNN noted that at least one of the SWAT officers returned fire and it is not known if Lathers was wounded in the exchange.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies soon arrived on the scene, and a sniper was able to shoot and kill Lathers.

Two of the three wounded officers have been released from the hospital and the third is stable.

