WATCH: NASCAR Driver Ryan Sieg Leaps Out of Burning Car in Scary Scene

James Gilbert_Getty Images (5)
James Gilbert/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Sieg had to perform an emergency evacuation of his flaming vehicle during a very scary moment at Dover International Speedway on Saturday.

The fire appeared under his hood near the right front tire, forcing Sieg to bring the vehicle to a stop in Turn 2.

“I’m OK,” he told Fox Sports afterward. “It had a lot of smoke. No indication of what happened, and then all of a sudden, it was on fire.… We had a pretty good car, at least I thought, riding right there, waiting for everybody to sort it out. It just sucks.”

Sieg initially struggled while getting out of the car. That wasn’t the last fiery inferno for RSS (Ryan Shane Sieg) Racing on Saturday.

Ryan Sieg, driver of the Sci Aps Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 at Dover International Speedway on April...

Ryan Sieg, driver of the #39 Sci Aps Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200 at Dover International Speedway on April 26, 2024, in Dover, Delaware. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

On Lap 52, the car driven by Sieg’s teammate, Blaine Perkins, also caught fire.

Seems like the mechanics at RSS Racing have their work cut out for them,

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.