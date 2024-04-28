WATCH: NASCAR Driver Ryan Sieg Leaps Out of Burning Car in Scary Scene

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Sieg had to perform an emergency evacuation of his flaming vehicle during a very scary moment at Dover International Speedway on Saturday.

The fire appeared under his hood near the right front tire, forcing Sieg to bring the vehicle to a stop in Turn 2.

“I’m OK,” he told Fox Sports afterward. “It had a lot of smoke. No indication of what happened, and then all of a sudden, it was on fire.… We had a pretty good car, at least I thought, riding right there, waiting for everybody to sort it out. It just sucks.”

Ryan Sieg says he is OK. Isn't sure what happened to cause the fire. pic.twitter.com/ETUPjUVyFg — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 27, 2024

Sieg initially struggled while getting out of the car. That wasn’t the last fiery inferno for RSS (Ryan Shane Sieg) Racing on Saturday.

On Lap 52, the car driven by Sieg’s teammate, Blaine Perkins, also caught fire.

Another RSS car on fire. Blaine Perkins is done. Stage 2 underway — Bumblebee48 🐝 (@KellieBlundell) April 27, 2024

Seems like the mechanics at RSS Racing have their work cut out for them,