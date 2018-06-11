Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Shimmers at Lincoln Gala in Escada Gown

First Lady Melania Trump wore an off-the-runway gown to attend an annual gala celebrating President Abraham Lincoln at the Ford’s Theatre on Sunday evening.

To award Americans with the Lincoln Medal, Mrs. Trump wore an Escada gown from the German brand’s Resort 2018 collection. The gunmetal shimmer from the dress was reminiscent of Mrs. Trump’s stunning custom Chanel Haute Couture gown from the American-French State Dinner earlier this year.

Mrs. Trump paired the gown with pointed gunmetal stilettos and her signature wavy, sun-kissed tresses.