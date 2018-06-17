John Legend Sends Paul Ryan a Father’s Day Message: ‘F**k You’

Singer John Legend blasted House Speaker Paul Ryan on Twitter Saturday, in response to a Father’s Day video the Wisconsin Republican posted about his children.

On Saturday, Ryan tweeted, “My life changed the day I became a father. Liza, Charlie, and Sam are my highest priority. Wishing all of the dads out there a happy early # FathersDay.”

My life changed the day I became a father. Liza, Charlie, and Sam are my highest priority. Wishing all of the dads out there a happy early #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/w3UsSkR4Lf — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 16, 2018

John Legend, however, was having none of Ryan’s holiday tribute. The singer captioned Ryan’s tweet, saying, “Seriously, fuck you. Reunite the families at the border and we can talk about father’s day.”

Seriously, fuck you. Reunite the families at the border and we can talk about father's day. https://t.co/bbG0gVqfzq — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 16, 2018

Ryan’s video — a post about how becoming a father changed his life and altered his career decisions — comes at a time of controversy over a policy that has led to some illegal immigrant families getting separated at the border.

Legend’s wife — model Christine Teigen — also attacked the Trump Administration over the border policy this week. On Thursday, Teigen tweeted that she and members of her family would donate $72,000 each to the ACLU to commemorate President Trump’s 72nd birthday.

Last month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a “zero tolerance” policy making any adult who entered the country illegally subject to criminal prosecution.

Somewhat ironically, in Paul Ryan, the Oscar-winner has selected the highest ranking pro-amnesty official in our government for his Twitter vitriol. Speaker Ryan is currently pushing an immigration bill which would grant amnesty to millions of illegals, in addition to making welfare benefits available to millions of illegal minors.

