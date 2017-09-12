Katy Tur: Kiss on Cheek from Donald Trump Made ‘My Heart Stop’

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur has a new memoir out titled Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History in which she reveals that a friendly kiss on the cheek from then-candidate Donald Trump made her body freeze and her heart stop.

Business Insider reports:

advertisement

MSNBC host Katy Tur described receiving an unwelcome greeting from the president: a kiss on the cheek. The incident happened before one of Trump’s appearances on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “Before I know what’s happening, his hands are on my shoulders and his lips are on my cheek,” Tur wrote of the encounter. “My eyes widen. My body freezes. My heart stops.” The next thing that crossed her mind, she wrote, is, “F—. I hope the cameras didn’t see that. My bosses are never going to take me seriously.”

Other campaign trail indignities Tur documents include being asked by a “married-with-kids senior staffer, ‘Where can I go to meet 30-something single women?'” and that same staffer asking her if she needed some Rubio towels because “I’m sure you get all sweaty, too.”

Tur also did not care for the criticism she received on the campaign trail from either Trump or his supporters. According to a review of Tur’s book in the New York Times, the left-wing MSNBC reporter found the chants and closeness of the “jeering men” unsettling and threatening:

“Imagine your friend or boss calling you a liar,” Tur writes of their first confrontation. “Now amplify the experience by a thousand.” She describes how “waves of insults and threats poured into my phone — the device buzzing like a shock collar.” Trump supporters were both fanatically loyal and mad as rabid dogs. Next, he pointed her out to the crowd at a South Carolina rally, calling her a liar. She told herself to shake it off and smile, vowing not to let him “get into my head.” But the jeering men standing on their seats to get a look at her were scary. When members of the angry crowd milled around her after she finished her live broadcast for MSNBC, the Secret Service assigned to protect Trump needed to usher her and her producer out. … It was then, Tur writes, that she realized, “I’m a target.” … Tur claims that most Trump supporters were not innately cruel and would probably not say such things at work or at home. At Trump rallies, however, they became “unchained,” transformed in repulsive ways.

As of this writing, there has not been a single report of a Trump supporter laying a hand on a reporter. The left-wing Antifa, however, has reportedly assaulted upwards of ten journalists.