Breitbart News Editors Matthew Boyle and Jeff Poor appeared on Alabama’s Yellowhammer Radio Friday ahead of the Alabama Senate primary, sharing their thoughts on the race and giving their backing to the local conservative station.

“We love Yellowhammer, by the way, we think that what you guys do here – and you don’t see this in many states around the country – but you guys have a strong independent media here, and that’s a good thing and that’s a healthy thing,” Boyle said.

Boyle also offered his thoughts on Trump’s decision to back Strange over his conservative opponent Judge Roy Moore. Boyle warned that by going against his base in backing Strange, Trump could face serious consequences if Moore wins.

“I do think it’s a big risk, and I think he is going to face the consequences for it,” Boyle said. “And I think he’s going to have to – if what we expect is likely to happen – the president is going to have to look around the room, in the Oval Office and at his friends on Capitol Hill. I think the president is going to have to decide if he can trust these people anymore.”

“I think that’s the question here, is he getting all the information, is he getting good advice or is he not? And I think it’s a risky move by President Trump in a Republican primary,” Boyle added.

Boyle was also asked about Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon – whether the “America First” principles he believes mean he wants to make America better at the expense of other countries.

Boyle said, “No one wants to tear other places down.” However, he pointed to the long war in Afghanistan and asked why America is sending more troops when there is work to be done at home.

“The focus should be on ‘America First,’ it’s not ‘America Alone.’ Right, it’s ‘America First,’ and that’s the key thing Steve believes in — making sure that we’re taking care of our people first, and then maybe we can focus on some of the other folks around the world,” he said.

“I also think it’s a good counterbalance to this narrative in the country right now that likes to beat up on America, a lot of self-deprecation,” Fellow editor Jeff Poor said. “But Bannon kinda represents a counterbalance to that, or at least his message does, and that’s why it succeeds.”

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY