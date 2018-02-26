EXCLUSIVE: Michael Savage Unveils Platform for Possible California Senate Run: Borders, Language, Culture

NEW YORK — As Michael Savage contemplates a run for the U.S. Senate in California, the radio star on Monday unveiled a platform of borders, language and culture.

In an email to Breitbart News, Savage outlined his plan for the Golden State if he decides to jump into the race:

Seal the borders, build the wall like a citadel, deport illegal alien prisoners. English is the only language permitted on government documents, including ballots used for voting. Again: English only voting Fix the homeless problem in the big cities of California – get rid of the needles, feces and trash off the streets. Bring the state taxes of California down to 9%. No more racism as a way of life among the political class. Be strong on the environment.

On his national program on Friday, “The Savage Nation” host said he was asked by “some very important people” to run as an independent against Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Listen to the audio here:

Savage told his audience: “Some very important people have come to me and said ‘Savage, would you like to run as an independent for the U.S. Senate in the state of California against the esteemed Dianne Feinstein?’”

“Now you may say ‘you don’t have a ghost of a chance.’ With all those illegal aliens, with all that union money, with no press on your side, how could you, David, run against the Goliath of Feinstein? […] I’ve been holding down the fort for 24 years this March. Twenty-four years in the radio business and I am younger than Dianne Feinstein.

“That’s right. I’ve been asked by a number of very powerful, important people to run as an independent for the U.S. Senate in the state of California and I am contemplating whether I really want to leave what I’ve worked for all my life and roll in the mud because politics is the dirtiest business on the planet.”

