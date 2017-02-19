Netanyahu Hails ‘New Day in U.S.-Israel Relations Following Trump Meeting

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday hailed the success of his recent talks with US President Donald Trump, calling last week’s trip to the United States he start of “a new day” in Israel’s relations with its American ally.

“The alliance between Israel and the US has always been steadfast but, I told them there and also here in Jerusalem: This alliance has become even stronger,” Netanyahu said at his first cabinet meeting since returning to Israel on Friday.

Citing his warm personal connection with Trump as well as “the common view about the dangers and opportunities in the Middle East,” Netanyahu said that during his ‘historic visit,” he and the president saw “eye to eye” on a range of issues facing the region, specifically noting the threat posed by Iranian aggression.

