U.S. Plans to Move Embassy to Jerusalem on May 14 – Day Israel Declared Independence

USA Today reports: The United States plans to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem on May 14, Steven Goldstein, undersecretary of State for public diplomacy said Friday.

The date coincides with when Israel proclaimed independence in 1948. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson approved a security plan for “a facility” in Jerusalem Thursday evening, Goldstein said. “We’re looking at that as a possible date but safety of the Marines and other people who visit and work there is primary.”

The embassy will be located in a building that houses the U.S. Consulate General Jerusalem, in the Arnona neighborhood of the city, according a State Department statement. Consular operations will continue there, and U.S. ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, will work there with a small staff.

