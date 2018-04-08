Syrian News Agency Reports Missile Attack on Air Base

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the Syrian conflict (all times local):

5:10 a.m.

Syria’s state-run news agency says the military’s air defenses have confronted a missile attack on air base in central Syria and shot down eight missiles.

The report on SANA says the attack on the T4 military airbase in Homs province “is likely to be an American aggression.”

However, U.S. officials tell The Associated Press that the U.S. has not launched airstrikes on Syria.

SANA says the attack resulted in a number of casualties.

The report comes after a suspected poison gas attack killed at least 40 in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, the last foothold for the Syrian opposition in the area.

President Donald Trump has promised a “big price to pay” for the suspected chemical attack.

Israel has also struck inside Syria in recent years.

___

12:30 a.m.

The U.N. Security Council is planning to meet in emergency session on Monday to discuss a suspected poison gas attack in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, the last foothold for the Syrian opposition.

Opposition activists and local rescuers say at least 40 people died, including families found in their homes and shelters. The Syrian government is denying the allegations, calling them fabrications. But human rights groups and U.N. officials say the tactic amounts to forced displacement, a war crime

International condemnation has followed the reports. Netherlands Foreign Minister Stef Blok says that an immediate investigation is needed to break the pattern of impunity and that the Security Council must act.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump blames Syrian government forces and warns there will be a “big price to pay.”

___

11:15 p.m.

Sen. John McCain says President Donald Trump “emboldened” the Syrian government to commit a suspected chemical attack on its people by signaling last week that the U.S. planned to withdraw its troops from the country.

The Arizona Republican said Sunday that Syrian President Bashar Assad and his Russian and Iranian supporters heard Trump and, “emboldened by American inaction, Assad has reportedly launched another chemical attack against innocent men, women and children.”

Opposition activists and rescuers say Saturday’s attack in Douma killed at least 40 people. Assad’s government has denied responsibility.

McCain says Trump “responded decisively” last year by targeting a Syrian air base with cruise missiles after a poison gas attack. McCain urged Trump to respond decisively again to “demonstrate that Assad will pay a price for his war crimes.”

___

11 p.m.

The United Nations Security Council is holding an emergency meeting to discuss a suspected chemical attack in Syria.

The meeting was called by the U.S., United Kingdom, France, Poland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Kuwait, Peru and the Ivory Coast. It will be held Monday.

Syrian opposition activists and rescuers say a poison gas attack Saturday in the rebel-held town of Douma near Damascus killed at least 40 people, with families found suffocated in their houses and shelters. Images released by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets show children lying on the ground motionless and foaming at the mouth.

U.S. President Donald Trump has blamed Syrian government forces for the attack. Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government denied responsibility

___

9:40 p.m.

The Russian military says that fighting in the rebel-held city of Douma has halted and a convoy of buses has moved in to evacuate the rebels and their families.

Maj. Gen. Yuri Yevtushenko, head of the Russian military’s Reconciliation Center in Syria, said Sunday that the Russian military struck a deal with the Army of Islam group to withdraw some 8,000 of its fighters and about 40,000 of their family members. He said the convoy of 100 buses has entered Douma to begin the evacuation.

The deal follows an outbreak of fighting in Douma, the last remaining rebel foothold in the suburbs of Damascus.

Yevtushenko strongly denied the claim by local activists and first responders that Syrian government on Saturday launched a poison gas attack in Douma, calling them “yet another fake.”

___

9:15 p.m.

Turkey’s president has condemned an attack on rebel-held Douma near the Syrian capital, where activists and rescue workers say the Syrian regime used a poison gas.

Speaking Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said women and children were “martyred.” He lashed out against Syrian President Bashar Assad’s international allies as well as the “West,” asking: “When will you turn round and look at these children, these women who are being killed in eastern Ghouta?”