‘Anti-Fascist’ Rioters Beat MILO Attendees with Flag Poles, Fists at UC Berkeley

Anti-fascist protesters at UC Berkeley severely beat MILO show attendees with flag poles and their fists on Wednesday night, as protester violence continued to increase.
They are surrounding people and beating them with Antifa flags and poles. pic.twitter.com/v3o1kEpwFj
— Just Call Me Mister (@MisterMetokur) February 2, 2017
In the video that surfaced online, MILO show attendees can be seen being beaten with flag poles and fists by Antifa protesters who shouted “f*ck you racists.”
Several people have been severely injured after Breitbart Senior Editor MILO and his team were forced to evacuate the premises.
The show was cancelled after masked protesters started fires and swarmed the building where MILO’s show was due to take place.
I don't know if this is an effective strategy if to burn them you have to buy them first. pic.twitter.com/uS4JyeWMFp
— Just Call Me Mister (@MisterMetokur) February 2, 2017
