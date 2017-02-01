‘Anti-Fascist’ Rioters Beat MILO Attendees with Flag Poles, Fists at UC Berkeley

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Anti-fascist protesters at UC Berkeley severely beat MILO show attendees with flag poles and their fists on Wednesday night, as protester violence continued to increase.

They are surrounding people and beating them with Antifa flags and poles. pic.twitter.com/v3o1kEpwFj SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER — Just Call Me Mister (@MisterMetokur) February 2, 2017

In the video that surfaced online, MILO show attendees can be seen being beaten with flag poles and fists by Antifa protesters who shouted “f*ck you racists.”

Several people have been severely injured after Breitbart Senior Editor MILO and his team were forced to evacuate the premises.

The show was cancelled after masked protesters started fires and swarmed the building where MILO’s show was due to take place.