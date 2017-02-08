Organizer Calls Berkeley Riot ‘Stunningly Successful,’ Warns Repeat if MILO Returns

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

An organizer for the far-left group By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) declared the riot against Breitbart Senior Editor MILO in Berkeley last week to be “stunningly successful” before warning that his group would respond again should MILO return to the college.

“We are happy with the results,” the San Francisco Chronicle reports Ronald Cruz, a former student at the college, told them. “We were able to meet Mr. Yiannopoulos’ fascist message with massive resistance.”

He went on to proclaim that his group and others “were united in shutting down the Milo event,” adding, “Everyone played a part.”

“Some engaged in breaking windows — others held signs and made sure that the fascists and the police did not attack anyone,” he explained. “This was self-defense. Windows can be replaced. People can’t be.”

After being made aware that the Berkeley College Republicans were attempting to invite MILO back to deliver his speech, which was shut down before it started after left-wing protesters set fires around the school, smashed windows, and stormed the venue, Cruz warned that his group would take action again if necessary.

“I would be surprised if he tries to after his humiliating defeat,” he declared. “But if he wants to be defeated again, he will be if he tries.”

This week, another BAMN organizer proclaimed she had “no regrets” about the violent protest that took place last week.

“Anti-fascists” started several fires, smashed windows and ATMs, looted downtown stores, attacked cars, and assaulted dozens of MILO fans, male and female, who they falsely accused of being “Nazis.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that rioters caused around $100,000 in damages at UC Berkeley, while the damage to downtown Berkeley was reported to be around $400,000 to $500,000.

The day after, MILO’s tour bus was tracked down by “anti-fascists” and vandalized, forcing both him and his team to evacuate the premises after his location was leaked online.

Despite a large amount of violence, only one suspect was arrested.

By Any Means Necessary (BAMN) previously distributed flyers in Michigan likening MILO to Adolf Hitler and falsely stating that he “promotes” rape and violence.

The extreme far-left group have previously been involved in several violent riots and conflicts with law enforcement, and have also been alleged to have links with various terrorist organizations.

Following the riot in Berkeley, Mayor Jesse Arreguin repeatedly smeared MILO as a “white nationalist” and declared that he would not be welcome back in the city, while several celebrities and news outlets expressed support for the riot, including Hollywood director Judd Apatow, who deleted his tweet shortly after, and Fusion, who smeared MILO as a “Nazi” and praised rioters before also deleting their tweet.

UC Berkeley’s student newspaper also published several defenses of the violence that took place during MILO’s show last week, while UC Berkeley themselves have repeatedly spread a conspiracy theory claiming Breitbart News were “in cahoots” with anti-fascist rioters in an attempt to get the college defunded.

Four anti-fascists were arrested last week after they became violent during a protest against libertarian commentator and VICE co-founder Gavin McInnes, who was speaking at New York University.

