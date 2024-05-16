Former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen, the star witness in the New York prosecution’s case against the former president, testified on Thursday that he recorded more than 40 phone conversations with reporters.

“Cohen said he recorded about 40 phone conversations with reporters and stopped after the 2016 election,” CNN reported. “He confirmed he has a strong relationship with New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.”

Cohen also reportedly revealed that he did not tell people of his recordings then. Since New York is a one-party consent state, Cohen’s recordings were not illegal. He had roughly 95 recordings on his cell phone, one of which happened to be of former CNN President Jeff Zucker.

“Cohen revealed there are 95 recordings on his cell phone. … He recorded a September 2016 conversation with Trump and the defense questioned the ethics of recording a call with a client,” noted CNN. “In the call, Cohen claimed he was telling Trump they had to use a check to pay Karen McDougal.”

As noted by Mirror, during team Trump’s cross-examination of Michael Cohen, they repeatedly attempted to paint the attorney “as being out to get Trump.”

“Jurors were played clips from Cohen’s podcast in which he discussed Trump and the potential charges in the hush money case,” noted the outlet.

One particular audio clip of Cohen that jurors heard featured him saying, “It won’t bring back the year that I lost or the damage done to my family. But revenge is a dish best-served cold.”

“You better believe that I want this man to go down,” Cohen said.

Trump’s counsel also questioned Cohen previously referring to Trump as a “Dumbass Donald,” which he confirmed happened.

