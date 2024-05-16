Former President Donald Trump slammed the pace of the trial in Manhattan for his falsifying business records case, saying the prosecution and Judge Juan Merchan were trying to rush it in order to hurt him before the election.

“This case…which it should never have been brought — it should have been brought seven or eight years ago. They didn’t do that because they want to bring it up right in the middle of the election, especially since we’re leading in every poll,” Trump said in remarks to reporters Thursday afternoon.

“They’re trying to rush to get it done before the election so that they can harm me, so they can hurt their political opponent,” Trump said. “They’re rushing. All this rush. There’s no rush. These trials take forever. But this one, they’re rushing it. We’re here early in the morning and we leave in the evening.”

Trump said that Merchan wanted to extend court time “so that we can get this thing done fast before the election.”

Court is not in session on Friday, as Trump specifically requested the day off so that he can attend his son Barron’s high school graduation ceremony.

Trump’s team is expected to present their entire case on Monday, and both sides could present closing arguments as early as Tuesday.

