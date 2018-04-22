Iran Threatens Trump with ‘Very Unpleasant’ Action if U.S. Pulls Out of Nuclear Deal

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that the United States would face an “unpleasant” response if Washington decides to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal, otherwise known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Definitely, the measure that the Islamic Republic would take and the reaction that the international community would show to the US move would be very unpleasant to the Americans,” Zarif said upon his arrival in New York to attend a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly, according to Reuters.

Iran’s state-run and operated Tasnim News Agency claimed that Iran has complied with the deal but that the United States has “failed to live up” to the deal.

“Since the historic deal was signed by Tehran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France, and Germany) in Vienna in July 2015, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly confirmed the Islamic Republic’s compliance with its commitments under the JCPOA, but some other parties, especially the US, have failed to live up to their undertakings,” Tasnim News Agency wrote.

Iran has been accused of violating the JCPOA through the secret development of nukes at its off-limits Parchin site.

As Breitbart News’s Aaron Klein previously reported: “Even prior to the JCPOA, Iran had a history of cheating on its nuclear program by previously violating the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NTP) as well as numerous United Nations resolutions and international obligations.”

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.