Thomas Hodgson: Arrest Officials from Sanctuary Cities; ‘This Is All About Following Our Laws’

Thomas Hodgson, sheriff of Bristol County in Massachusetts, spoke with Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam on Wednesday regarding his recent testimony before the House Subcommittee on Immigration.

Hodgson argued that if “sanctuary cities are going to harbor and conceal criminal illegal aliens from ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement], which is in direct violation of Title 8 of the U.S. Code, federal arrest warrants should be issued for their elected officials.”

Hodgson reiterated his point Wednesday, saying, “It is a felony under federal law for anyone to harbor or conceal someone they know to be in the country illegally. And in the instances of sanctuary cities, we have mayors who are saying, ‘Look, we’re not going to allow our law enforcement people to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement if they have someone that they know to be illegal in their custody.'”

Hodgson later added, “This is all about following our laws, and we can’t have elected officials in this country saying that they’re going to be exempt from any consequences and they’re going to choose what laws they want to follow. That can’t happen in America. What we need to do is send a clear message. If these elected officials are going to say, ‘Okay, I’m going to defy federal law,’ and their leadership positions are going to encourage that kind of thing, they need to be, absolutely, issued arrest warrants.”

